The season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will begin on December 8 in Bengaluru, league organisers Mashal Sports stated in a press release on Wednesday. PKL Season 8 will begin with U Mumba facing Bengaluru Bulls in the tournament opener. The league's 'southern derby' will then take centre-stage as Telugu Titans will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the second match and UP Yoddha squaring off with the defending champions Bengal Warriors in the last match of the opening day.

Keeping the health and safety of the players in mind, the entire season will be conducted without spectators at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre, which will be converted into a single integrated and secure bio-bubble, the organisers announced.

Patna Pirates are the most successul team in PKL, with three titles so far.