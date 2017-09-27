Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddha Thrash Dabang Delhi 45-16

A rampant UP Yoddha inflicted a 45-16 thrashing on Dabang Delhi in the Inter Zone Challenge Week match of Pro Kabaddi Season 5 on Wednesday. It was Delhi's seventh straight loss as they remained winless on their home turf. Nitin Tomar scored 15 raid points for UP Yoddha and Sagar Krishna got a high five in the defence. Rohit Balliyan scored seven points for Dabang Delhi. UP Yoddha are third in Zone B with 48 points after 17 matches while Dabang Delhi's wretched form continued as they remain at the bottom of the table in Zone A with 31 points from 17 matches.

Rohit Balliyan opened Dabang Delhi's account with a raid point in the third minute.

UP Yoddha scored a tackle point in the fourth minute and Nitin Tomar scored two points as they led 4-1. UP Yoddha made it 6-2 in the eight minute as they capitalized on Dabang Delhi's defensive errors.

Abol Fazl got a raid point in the ninth minute as Dabang Delhi trailed 3-7. UP Yoddha inflicted the first all out of the match in 14th minute to lead 15-6.

Nitin Tomar was on a roll in the first half as he scored 10 points to give UP Yoddha 20-10 lead in the first half. Meraj Sheykh failed to get going to Dabang Delhi and could not score a single point in the first half.

The second half followed a similar script to the first half as UP Yoddha scored four points in six minutes compared to Delhi's single point.

UP Yoddha inflicted an all-out in the 27th minute to extend the lead to 28-11.

Dabang Delhi were being steamrolled by UP Yoddha as they could score just one point in the first nine minutes of second half.

It was a one-sided affair as UP Yoddha were ruthless and opened a 21-point lead with nine minutes to go. In the 33rd minute, UP Yoddha inflicted another all-out to lead 38-11.

Meraj Sheykh finally opened his account late in the second half but it was an out and out disaster for Delhi in the second half.

Such was UP Yoddha's domination that they only allowed Dabang Delhi to score just six points in the second half. It was the biggest victory margin recorded by any team in season 5 of Pro Kabaddi as UP Yoddha won 45-16.