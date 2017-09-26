Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas Edge Gujarat Fortunegiants 35-34

Ajay Thakur produced a remarkable performance in the last five minutes as Tamil Thalaivas edged past Gujarat Fortunegiants 35-34 in a thrilling match of the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday. Till the last couple of minutes, Thalaivas didn't look like winning the match but Thakur scored three raid points in the last minute to lead his team to victory. Thakur ended with 13 points and was supported by Prapanjan who contributed nine points. Sachin scored 11 points for Gujarat Fortunegiants. Gujarat are top of the table in Zone A with 61 points from 16 matches. Tamil Thalaivas are bottom of the table in Zone B with 28 points from 13 matches.

The first few minutes of the match saw both the teams exchanging raid and tackle points. Prapanjan's super raid in the fourth minute gave Tamil Thalaivas 5-3 lead.

Sachin then scored two points in two minutes to give Gujarat Fortunegiants a slender 6-5 lead after six minutes. It was one-way traffic in the next couple of minutes as Gujarat piled on the points and inflicted an all out in the 11th minute to lead 13-6.

Thakur got into the act for Tamil Thalaivas after that and scored two points in two minutes as they trailed 9-16 in the 15th minute.

Both teams' defence had a quiet first half as they managed just five tackle points. Thakur and Prapanjan were the main scorers for Tamil Thalaivas in the first half.

For Gujarat Fortunegiants, Sachin led the scoring charts in the first half as they led 20-13.

The Fortunegiants began the second half strongly and scored three points in three minutes to lead 23-13 after 23 minutes. Another all out was inflicted by Gujarat in the 25th minute as they led 27-15.

Tamil Thalaivas never looked like threatening Gujarat's domination in the second half. All they could do was to reduce the defeat margin. After 30 minutes it was 30-20 in Gujarat Fortunegiants' favour.

However, the Thalaivas turned the match on its head in the last five minutes. They were trailing by massive ten points as the score was 33-23 in Gujarat's favour.

Thakur then scored two raid points in two minutes as Thalaivas trailed 28-34 in the 38th minute. An all out was inflicted in the same minute as Thalaivas trailed 31-34. It was Thakur who scored three raid points in the last minute as Thalaivas won 35-34.