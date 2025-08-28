Home favourites Telugu Titans will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the opening game of the season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) that kicks off on Friday. The league is returning to the city after a gap of seven years. Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan play the second match of the day at the Vishwanadh Sports Club. Telugu Titans skipper Vijay Malik said the season is going to be very competitive. "Every team has strengthened its squad, and the level of preparation across the league is very high. As players, we know that every match will test us, and that is what is going to make this season of the Pro Kabaddi League the most exciting one yet — no game will be easy, and every win will have to be earned," said Malik.

Star raider Pawan Sehrawat, who will captain the Thalaivas, said starting the season against the home team adds an extra layer of excitement.

"We know the crowd will be strongly behind them, but that only motivates us to work harder. Matches like these set the tone for the season, and we are looking forward to giving the fans a great contest," he said.

Ahead of the season, the PKL paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, with the 12 captains visiting the INS Kursura – a Submarine that participated in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, where it played a key role in patrol missions.

After the Vizag leg (August 29 to September 11), the League will move to Jaipur (September 12 to September 28), Chennai (September 29 to October 10), and New Delhi (October 11 to October 23).

A venue for the playoffs and grand finale is yet to be decided.

League Chairman Anupam Goswami said an all-new format has been designed to bring fans closer to the action.

"Every match will carry greater importance, increasing the intensity of this season, as we are see the league make a much-awaited return to Vizag. We also celebrate our National Sports Day tomorrow with the league honouring legendary athletes, and to kickstart this edition on such an auspicious occasion feels incredibly exciting," said Goswami.