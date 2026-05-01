A video of Sunrisers Hyderabad overseas star Heinrich Klaasen allegedly warning a fan for recording him as well as his family without their permission has gone viral on social media. In the video that has been shared multiple times on social media, Klaasen was seen threatening someone and asking them to stop recording. Although the face of the player was not visible in the video, the internet was convinced that it was the wicket-keeper batter from South Africa. He said that the person recording on his phone will be on the floor if he did not stop.

"Don't do it, sorry. Listen to me very carefully, don't do it, okay," he said.

"I said to you no. Please leave," Klaasen was heard saying in the video.

POV: meeting a foreign cricketer in India…. Dude just give him and his family some privacy for gods sake.



What a man Klaasy cinema lo hero villain ki warning ela isthado ala ichadu good man#SRH #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/imwBT2c8wi — Varun Velamakanti (@CricVarunSRH) April 30, 2026

When the fan continued to film and said that SRH played well, the cricketer responded - "Thank you very much, but don't take a photo. If I turn around and you take a photo of me and my family, I promise you will be on the floor, okay."

Earlier, former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn heaped praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad's middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen for his scintillating knock against Mumbai Indians and pointed out that the batter is "still right up there as an Orange Cap contender" despite coming out to bat in the middle order.

After openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head added 129 runs for the frist wicket, Klaasen thrashed an unbeaten 65 off 30, while Salil Arora smoked 30 not out off ten balls to hand SRH the fourth-highest successful chase in the IPL and their fifth straight win of the season.

Steyn pointed out that Klaasen's numbers are even more impressive considering he does not open the batting and often comes in after the top order has already faced a significant portion of the innings.

“The numbers are just insane because he's competing with the guys at the top of the order, the opening batters. If you look at the opening batters from Sunrisers Hyderabad in particular, they get off to incredible starts and do the bulk of the run-scoring. He comes out later and yet; he's still right up there as an Orange Cap contender. It's an exceptional effort by him,” Steyn told JioStar.

“Every time he comes out, he looks in total control. He looks steady, hits the ball down the ground nicely, and gets himself in. When he wants to pull the trigger, he's able to hit the ball anywhere. That six where he went reverse off the spinner, how? He just pulls it out in the middle of a game. Incredible hand-eye coordination, skill, and then obviously, the mental side to back his ability to do it under pressure,” he added.

(With IANS inputs)

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