All-rounder Washington Sundar lauded the clarity and consistency within the team after Gujarat Titans won their fifth consecutive match in IPL 2026 after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs on Tuesday. Having posted what initially appeared to be a below-par 168/5 on a difficult surface of Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat bowled SRH out for just 86 in 14.5 overs, with the pace attack exploiting the conditions brilliantly before the spinners finished the job.

“It means a lot. This season has been extremely competitive, with every team coming hard at us. To win five games on the trot speaks volumes about the consistency we've shown as a unit. At the same time, sticking to what has worked for us is also a challenge. You can sometimes lose rhythm by trying to do too many things, but I think we've done well to avoid that. A lot of credit has to go to the team for maintaining that clarity and consistency,” Sundar told Jio Hotstar.

Coming to bat after losing the toss, the Gujarat Titans suffered early blows and were 64-3 in 9.3 overs, but Sundar and Sai Sudharsan forged a 60-run partnership which helped the team reach 168 in 20 overs.

Speaking about the partnership, Sundar revealed that the proper communication between the two helped them understand the situation and play the shots accordingly.

“It's always enjoyable batting with Sai because we constantly communicate in the middle. It was important for me to understand both the situation and the nature of the wicket, especially since it was doing a bit more than usual. Early on, I wasn't finding boundaries, while Sai was able to get them without taking many risks. That balance really helped both of us and allowed the partnership to settle in nicely,” Sundar said.

Despite GT coming on top in the points table with 16 points in 12 games, Sundar believes that it is important to stay in the present and focus on playing good cricket.

“It's extremely important for us to stay present and understand what has worked well for us so far. We've been playing some really good cricket, but there's still a long way to go in the tournament. Hopefully, we can continue this momentum and eventually go on to win the championship,” he concluded.

After this win, Shubman Gill's side will next face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 16 as they look to seal their playoff birth.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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