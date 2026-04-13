The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season has started on a familiar note for the 5-time champions Mumbai Indians, who find themselves in a precarious position. With just one win in four matches, MI have critics after them, especially over their misfiring bowling attack. The situation is such that even Jasprit Bumrah, arguably the best pacer in the world, has failed to pick a single wicket in the first four matches. While some of the criticism directed at him is arguably harsh, given his tactical utility, the sheer scale of the MI bowling crisis suggests that even their spearhead cannot be completely exempted from the responsibility.

To call Bumrah "poor" is statistically incorrect because of the impact he creates from one end. In terms of control, he remains elite. There's no denying that he would've had more wickets to his name if MI bowlers were able to create ample pressure from the other end of the pitch too. While his economy rate (8.20) is best among the bowlers in his team, there are a number of other performers who have not just picked wickets but also delivered much meaner spells.

Among bowlers who have sent down at least eight overs, the likes of Mohammed Shami (6.25), Rashid Khan (6.87), Sunil Narine (7.45), Axar Patel (7.85), and Lungi Ngidi (8.04) boast better economy rates than Bumrah.

However, the "wicketless" tag is what stings. While Bumrah is drying up runs, at least when compared to his own teammates, he isn't breaking partnerships. In a format where wickets are the best way to slow the scoring rate, his inability to provide early or mid-innings breakthroughs has left the rest of the attack exposed.

Numbers Behind Mumbai Indians' Bowling Misery

Bumrah isn't the only star struggling to add numbers to his wickets column. Other marquee pacers have found the current conditions equally punishing. Mumbai Indians' marquee overseas pacer, Trent Boult, has conceded 110 runs for just a single wicket across three games, resulting in a bloated economy of 12.22. Deepak Chahar, on the other hand, has struggled for consistency, failing to provide his trademark powerplay swings.

Shardul Thakur, who is the team's top wicket-taker this season with 5 scalps, has also been ultra-expensive, conceding over 13 runs per over. Cumulatively, the Mumbai Indians' bowling statistics draw a worrying picture. They are the only bowling side to have conceded over 11 runs per over this season. With a mere 15 wickets in four matches, the lack of penetration in the team is also alarming.

In the middle overs (7-16) phase, Mumbai have conceded 11.14 runs per over, the worst in the tournament. They have managed only seven wickets in this period. Only the Rajasthan Royals have a worse record for taking wickets during these crucial middle overs.

What also has to be noted is that Bumrah is the only Mumbai Indians pacer (to have played 2 or more games) to have gone wicket-less. Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur and even Deepak Chahar have at least one scalp to their name in IPL 2026.

Bumrah Not The Core Of Problems But He Is To Be Blamed Too

While it is undoubtedly unfair to pin the blame for MI's misfiring bowling attack on Bumrah, it is also clear that he has a bigger responsibility in comparison to his teammates, being the spearhead. Though his economy rate suggests that he is doing the job of containment, perhaps it is time to shake things up a bit, adopt a different approach in search of more wickets, even if it costs him a few more runs.

At present, the opponent teams don't only look confident of facing Bumrah, they know the importance of holding off Mumbai's marquee pacer and tearing apart others. Hence, Bumrah needs to find a way to break this mindset and instil fear in the mind of batters again, if the team is to arrest this slump in the remainder of the campaign.

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans