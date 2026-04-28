Virat Kohli vs The Rest: RCB Icon Leaves Behind Rohit Sharma For Unique Piece Of History
Virat Kohli added another feature to his cap after RCB thumped DC in the IPL 2026 match on Monday.
- Virat Kohli scored 23 runs off 15 balls against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026
- Kohli ranks second for most runs against a single IPL franchise with 1172 vs DC
- He holds first place with 1174 runs against Chennai Super Kings in IPL history
While Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood did the bulk of the damage for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Monday, batting stalwart Virat Kohli also managed to add a new milestone to his name. Though the Bengaluru franchise was only chasing a target of 76 runs, after bowling out Delhi for just 75, Kohli went on to add a new feather to his decorated cap, courtesy of his 23-run knock off 15 balls.
With the 23 runs Kohli added to his tally, he climbed to the second spot in the list of most runs scored by a batter against one franchise in IPL history. In fact, the first spot is also held by him, having scored 1174 runs against the Chennai Super Kings.
At Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Kohli made the second spot his own too, leaving behind Mumbai Indians stalwart Rohit Sharma, who has scored 1161 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders in his IPL history. Kohli now has 1172 runs against DC.
The fourth spot is also held by Kohli, with the RCB icon scoring 1159 runs against the Punjab Kings. The only non-Indian in the top-5 is David Warner, who has scored 1134 runs against PBKS in his esteemed IPL career.
Most runs against an opponent in IPL:
1174 - Virat Kohli vs CSK
1172 - Virat Kohli vs DC
1161 - Rohit Sharma vs KKR
1159 - Virat Kohli vs PBKS
1134 - David Warner vs PBKS
What's unique in this statistic is that Kohli is the only batter to feature in the list more than once.
Going by the pace of runs and consistency with which Kohli is going in this IPL season, it wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up taking the top three spots in the list by the time the current campaign ends.
As for RCB's season, the franchise has done very well so far, losing only two games while winning 6 of their first 8. With 12 points in their pocket, RCB already have one step into the IPL 2026 playoffs.