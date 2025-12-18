A major difference between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other franchise T20 leagues around the world is the exclusivity the IPL enjoys when it comes to Indian players. Unless retired, no active Indian players are allowed to play in overseas leagues at the moment. This means, the IPL is the only franchise T20 tournament where star cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill can play. IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal dismissed the possibility of Indian players playing overseas leagues in the near future, stating workload management as the primary issue.

"You look at the workload our players have. The BCCI has made a rule for the international players that they must play domestic cricket as well," Dhumal told journalist Vimal Kumar.

"They have to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well. When there is so much cricket in India, and there are so many takers and fans in the country, I don't think there can be the opportunity (to play in overseas leagues)," Dhumal said.

IPL Chairman on possibility top India players participating in foreign leagues . Interesting arguments by @ThakurArunS pic.twitter.com/FOxkk9AwGe — Vimal(@Vimalwa) December 17, 2025

Dhumal stated that it is especially difficult for the star players to play in overseas leagues, given their commitment to international cricket in multiple formats.

"At the moment, there is no chance for the big players. How can they go? Some players are even playing in three formats. Workload management!" Dhumal stated.

"Some bowlers, we have to give them rest after two Tests, we have to rest them in ODIs and T20Is. Now if you tell them to go abroad and play leagues, I think that would hurt the national team too," he added.

Dhumal's example can be seen in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, who, despite being India's pace spearhead, has been managed cautiously by the Indian team management, often being rested from crucial Tests and ODIs.