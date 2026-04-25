Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to script new records. The southpaw came out all guns blazing in Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and scored a fiery fifty. He smashed Praful Hinge for four sixes in the very first over to clear his intentions at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Vaibhav continued the carnage and went on to score his fifty in only 15 balls. This turned out to be the third instance for Sooryavanshi in which he scored an IPL fifty in 15 or fewer balls. He became the first batter in the tournament's history to do so.

Not once. Not twice. THREE times



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits another 15-ball half-century this season.#TATAIPL 2026 | #RRvSRH | LIVE NOWhttps://t.co/HHSiOA288w pic.twitter.com/nY3fbmzXpe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 25, 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad's regular captain, Pat Cummins, returned to action in the game after recovering from an injury. He won the toss and decided to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals.

Cummins came out for the toss after missing almost the first half of the season. He was recovering from a lumbar bone stress injury in his back. He replaced Dilshan Madushanka, while Praful Hinge was added to the playing XI in place of Harsh Dubey.

Speaking during the toss, the SRH captain said, "We're going to have a bowl first. The wicket looks good, but we have to see what we need to chase down. (How are you feeling?) Still really fresh. It's been a little while, but I've had really good preparation, a couple of bowls over here. I haven't played a game for a while, so we'll see how we go. But the body feels awesome. I've come in for Madushanka, and Hinge has come in for Harsh Dubey."

Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag said, "We were looking for the same as well, but having said that, over the last couple of seasons, we haven't really done well chasing. So I'm happy with defending as well. I think we've played most of our cricket here, the majority of our cricket here. We know this wicket really well. We have had our camp right since the season started as well. Seems like a pretty good wicket. Maybe a little bit of dew coming in later on, but it won't really play that much of a role. I feel the openers have done really well, and hopefully they can continue that form and we can pick up our slack. (Combination the same?) No, we're going for one instead of three-two."

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