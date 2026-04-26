Former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has showered massive praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the 15-year-old slammed his second IPL century on Saturday against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The batting sensation smashed a brilliant 103 off 37 balls against SRH, albeit in a losing cause. Speaking after the match, Brathwaite reflected on Sooryavanshi's ability to dominate bowlers so early in his career, saying the teenager makes him feel "inadequate" as a human being. "For me, it just pales and makes me feel so inadequate as a human being," Brathwaite told ESPNcricinfo.

"At 37, I probably can't do what he is doing at 15. When I was 15, I was still getting licks from mom and dad. He is sharing licks with the Bumrahs of the world and the best in the business."

Brathwaite also spoke on the legacy that Sooryavanshi could leave behind, predicting the 15-year-old to be the face of the IPL for years to come.

"I mean, it's what the IPL is all about. You've got 1.4 billion people and you can still unearth a 15-year-old sensation that will be the face of the league probably next year. The financial reward, the legacy he can create-the world will be at his feet. The platform that the IPL provides is just sensational. I don't think words can justify this, but we've got to marvel at what we are witnessing and enjoy the fact that he is here," he added.

Sooryavanshi's attacking intent has quickly made him one of the standout young players in the tournament, drawing praise from opponents and experts alike.

His ability to accelerate the scoring rate and unsettle bowling attacks has added a new dimension to Rajasthan's batting lineup this season.

Sooryavanshi is the only uncapped player to hit two IPL centuries, having also slammed a 35-ball ton last season against the Gujarat Titans.

Furthermore, he set a new Indian record for the most sixes in an IPL innings, smashing 12 maximums against SRH to eclipse the previous record.

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