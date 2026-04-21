Hardik Pandya was a happy and animated man on Monday. Under pressure after Mumbai Indians' four losses in five matches in the IPL 2026, their skipper Pandya knew if the rot was not stemmed, the campaign would reach a point of no return. But MI made a comeback like only they can, with a 99-run win over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten century as MI posted 199/5 in 20 overs. Ashwani Kumar then picked up a four-wicket haul as GT were all out for 100.

Throughout the match, Pandya could be seen animated. First, when Tilak was going slow, scoring 19 off the first 22 balls he faced. In one of the breaks, Pandya could be seen talking tough to Tilak, which egged him on to up the ante. In the next 23 balls, Tilak scored 82 runs. Then, during the fielding, Pandya celebrated each wicket with extra passion. His desperation for a win was evident.

"And yeah, I think a couple of times I went so loud that I kind of got dizzy. So yeah, but it was much needed for the group. It was much needed for Tilak. It was much needed for Mumbai Indians. And as a captain as well, that kind of energy only changes things around," Pandya said.

ALL HEART. ALL ENERGY.



Hardik Pandya wears his emotions loud and proud as MI seal their biggest win of the season



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Watch him next in #TATAIPL 2026 #MIvCSK | THU, 23 APR, 6:30 PM



[ #TATAIPL | Tilak Varma, Mumbai Indians, Ashwani Kumar,… pic.twitter.com/yPrynqioth — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 20, 2026

"I think the message...the kind of talent Tilak has, he really does not need to worry about a lot. So the only message I kept telling him was that you're just going to watch the ball and hit the ball irrespective of what, because I genuinely believe the kind of ball travel (off his bat) is something really special," Pandya said when asked what prompted the change in approach.

Spurred by skipper Hardik Pandya's 'hard talk', asking him to move on during the strategic break after he scratched his way to 19 off 22 balls, Tilak changed gears in a flash to amass 82 off the next 23 deliveries and end on an unbeaten 101 off 45 balls.

Mumbai Indians' 199 for 5 was more than enough as Jasprit Bumrah broke his wicketless streak of five matches with a first-ball dismissal of Sai Sudharsan, and GT never recovered, being all out for 100 in 15.5 overs.

The introduction of left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar proved decisive as he snared 4 for 24, running through the middle order along with Mitchell Santner (2/16 in 3 overs).

The defeat also exposed the chinks in GT's armoury, especially their fragile middle order, where they have carried two 'non-performing assets' in Rahul Tewatia and M Shahrukh Khan for the longest time.

Between them, they played 24 balls and scored only 25 runs, and it is baffling to see head coach Ashish Nehra placing so much faith in the mediocre duo.

The win, after four straight defeats, took Mumbai Indians to seventh place in the points table, but more importantly, it significantly improved their net run rate (+0.067)

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