Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has opened up on Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fiery knock against the Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 clash on Tuesday. The 15-year-old prodigy slammed a 14-ball 39, taking on MI's experienced bowling lineup-consisting of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Shardul Thakur-for fun. However, Sooryavanshi was particularly hailed for taking the game to Bumrah, who is regarded as the finest all-format bowler in the world. He hit Bumrah for two sixes in the second over.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Gavaskar said that while his allegiance is with MI, watching Sooryavanshi strike the ball as cleanly as he did was a treat to behold.

"It was absolutely fantastic to watch. I'm a Mumbai Indians supporter, so actually, in a way, I wouldn't have enjoyed it, but for the fact that it was such a young kid, 15 years old, playing against the best bowler in all formats of the game," said Gavaskar.

Gavaskar also admitted that not even the best batters in the world have dominated Bumrah the way Sooryavanshi did.

"Batters with great experience, great records under their belts, have not been able to take apart Jasprit Bumrah as he did in those first three deliveries," he added.

Gavaskar also noted that the strokes Sooryavanshi made were clean enough to separate execution from mere fortune.

"Those shots were not just going over the boundary rope; they were going into the stands," Gavaskar said. "Sometimes you top-edge a ball, and it goes for a six-not that. He hit it off the middle of the bat."

The talking point before the match was the first face-off between the redoubtable pacer and the teen sensation. Sooryavanshi lived up to the hype, smashing a 131kph delivery from Bumrah on middle and leg for a first-ball six over mid-on.

(With PTI Inputs)

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