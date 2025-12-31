Star South Africa batter Dewald Brevis is off to a poor start in the ongoing SA20 tournament. Brevis, who represents Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, scored 6 and 12 in his first two innings at his country's T20 event. South Africa legend Herschelle Gibbs lashed out at the batter -- who plays for Pretoria Capitals in SA20 -- over his poor performance. During both his dismissals, Brevis was outplayed by the bowlers. He edged a bouncer from pacer Janco Smit to the wicketkeeper against Joburg Super Kings in his first game and got caught wide at long-on against Sunrisers Eastern Cape while trying to take on Lewis Gregory's short ball from around the off-stump.

Gibbs was disappointed with the approach of Brevis and questioned the Pretoria Capitals coaches.

"Would love to know what the coaches are saying to this Brevis boy, his (he is) not showing any signs of game management even though he's played plenty T20s already," wrote Gibbs on X.

Talking about Pretoria Capitals' most recent game, Quinton de Kock's batting masterclass powered Sunrisers Eastern Cape to a 48-run bonus point win over the side at St George's Park.

The victory propelled the Sunrisers to the top of the SA20 table with 10 points, while the Capitals remain winless after two matches.

The Gqeberha locals came out in their thousands to deck South Africa's oldest Test venue in a sea of orange for the first home game of Season 4, with the iconic brass band getting everyone in the festive spirit to deliver yet another memorable SA20 night.

De Kock certainly gave them plenty to cheer for with the left-hander blazing 77 off just 47 balls. The left-hander struck the ball sweetly from the outset with a couple of rasping lofted cover drives interspersed with powerful pull shots.

Matthew Breetzke (52 off 33 balls) was the perfect partner for De Kock after the early demise of Jonny Bairstow, with the pair putting together an electrifying 116-run partnership off just 70 balls.

This laid the platform for the in-form Jordan Hermann (37 off 20 balls) to unleash a series of conventional and reverse sweeps that pushed Sunrisers to an impressive 188/6.

The four Player of the Match candidates were Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock, Shai Hope and Adam Milne, with 'QDK' winning 69.3 per cent of the fan vote. The total proved way beyond the reach of the Capitals, with the Sunrisers unleashing their three-pronged pace arsenal of Marco Jansen, Adam Milne and Anrich Nortje.

Jansen required just six balls to strike the first blow when he removed Capitals opener Bryce Parsons with a rasping delivery that the left-hander could only fend off to De Kock behind the stumps. The Kiwi express Milne (4-25) was next in the act when he dismissed West Indian Shai Hope (36 off 19 balls) just as he threatened to build an innings of substance.

But the major breakthrough was left to Lewis Gregory when the Sunrisers all-rounder flummoxed Dewald Brevis (12 off five balls) into taking on the longest boundary in the ground, where Breetzke lay in wait to take a comfortable catch.

The Capitals' innings disintegrated from thereon, with Milne running through the visitors' tail, while left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy delivered arguably the ball of the night to clean bowl a well-set Will Smeed (35 off 27 balls).

