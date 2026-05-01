The camaraderie between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli is such that the duo can mock, sledge, and even grill each other on the field, without anyone minding it. As Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans secured a convincing victory over the Virat Kohli-starring Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, the bond between the duo was witnessed by fans on numerous occasions. However, it was a post on Instagram by Gill, after the conclusion of the match, that summed up the rapport between India's 'King' and 'Prince'.

During the course of the match, Kohli celebrated Gill's dismissal in an aggressive manner. Gill and Kohli were spotted in an engaging chat after the game, probably over the latter's confrontation with the fourth umpire regarding the controversial catch taken by GT's Jason Holder.

Taking to Instagram after the match, Gill mocked RCB over their 'Play Bold' tagline while sharing a picture of Kohli.

"Play Hold @jasonholder98 Bold performance by team tonight," he captioned the post.

Shubman Gill on the Win Over RCB

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shubman Gill said he was pleased with the win, crediting the bowlers for restricting the opposition to under 160 on a good batting surface.

On his batting, Gill mentioned he felt "in the zone" and wanted to take on the bowlers. He praised Rahul Tewatia for finishing the game, while noting the team lost a few more wickets than expected but benefited from contributions across the lineup.

"Feels very satisfying. On a wicket like this, restricting them to under 160 was a tremendous job by the bowlers. Our fielding was one of those things... in phases, we have not fielded well. Energy in the field was very nice. (On his batting) I was just feeling I was in the zone. Felt it was my day and wanted to take the bowlers on. (On Tewatia) He is a very important player; I'm happy he finished the game. We lost a couple more wickets than we would have liked. He got some nice runs, and everyone got a hit in the middle," Gill said.

With ANI Inputs

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