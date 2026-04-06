Shah Rukh Khan, Kolkata Knight Riders' co-owner, was present at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday for his side's match against Punjab Kings. KKR opted to bat against PBKS. The start to the innings was not good for KKR, as they lost Finn Allen (6 off 7 balls) and Cameron Green (4 off 2 balls) in the second over bowled by Xavier Bartlett. Soon after, rain stopped play. It was at this time that the camera showed Khan talking with KKR CEO Venky Mysore. While there was no way to know what the two were discussing, the internet reckoned that the Bollywood superstar looked intense.

KKR OWNER SHARUKH KHAN AT EDEN GARDEN



- Venky Mysore King Of Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/RbmZ5vzhBL — Sam (@Cricsam01) April 6, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan clearly looks very unhappy with Venky Mysore and KKR Management while having a chat Mid Rain… pic.twitter.com/cQfg8yNc8R — Satya (@iamsatyaaaaaaa) April 6, 2026

chalo at least some smile on SRK's face after an intense discussion pic.twitter.com/u6saLTffW9 — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 6, 2026

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 12th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. The high-voltage encounter is being played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

After winning the toss, Rahane revealed that Varun Chakravarthy suffered an injury while taking a catch during the last game.

"We are going to bat first. It looks like a good wicket, a little bit on the drier side, but it's a very good wicket with slightly less grass covering as well. It's all about having that belief and confidence. It's about winning those small moments. We are confident. Two changes, forced. Varun Chakravarthy got injured while taking a catch in the last game, and Narine isn't playing. Powell and Saini are in," Rahane said.

Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed that they were fielding the same XI.

"Not at all. I was supposed to bowl as well, so I'm kind of happy with the decision he took. Our (Shreyas and Ponting) chemistry blossomed during our Delhi Capitals days. He gives freedom to all the youngsters, and he is an inspiration himself. Same team for us," Iyer said.

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