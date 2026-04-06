Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made a spectacular start with the ball in their second IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, and their owner Sanjiv Goenka's happiness was there for everyone to see. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami dismissed the dangerous SRH opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head cheaply, and Prince Yadav clean bowled Ishan Kishan to leave SRH tottering at 11/3. Sanjiv Goenka, watching on from the stands, appeared to thank the heavens as LSG made the perfect start.

LSG suffered defeat in their opening game of the season against Delhi Capitals. As a result, their sensational start against SRH must have been a relief for Goenka.

Fans on the internet were also quick to point out Goenka's reaction, which came in the fourth over after Prince Yadav dismissed Ishan Kishan.

MOST HAPPIEST MAN LSG OWNER SANJIV GOENKA pic.twitter.com/CJB6N5R0Yk — Ravi (@RaviWritess) April 5, 2026

Prayers worked

Sanjiv Goenka celebrates as Lucknow Super Giants rattle Sunrisers Hyderabad top order early! pic.twitter.com/ik7LWstW8Y — (@imGauravsingh96) April 5, 2026

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2026: As it happened

Mohammed Shami's figures of 2/9 and an unbeaten 68 by skipper Rishabh Pant led Lucknow Super Giants to a tense five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Sunday.

Pace bowler Shami's inspirational opening spell had Hyderabad tottering at 26/4 before the home team reached 156/9 at the Uppal stadium.

Lucknow started strongly but wobbled in the middle phase before the left-handed Pant kept calm to steer the team home with one ball to spare for their first win of the season in two matches.

Aiden Markram's 45 off 27 balls set up the chase but Lucknow lost quick wickets including impact substitute Ayush Badoni, stumped for 12, and Nicholas Pooran, run out for one.

Needing nine off the final over, Pant, a wicketkeeper-batter, hit three fours including the winning boundary off Jaydev Unadkat.

Shami stood out after he took down Hyderabad's dangerous openers Abhishek Sharma, for a duck, and Travis Head, for seven, on successive balls in his first two overs.

He had Sharma caught at short third off the last delivery of his opener and Head then taken at mid-off from the first ball of his second over.

With AFP inputs

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