Saturday was a historic day in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with the likes of Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad scripting historic chases. While PBKS made a mockery of Delhi Capitals' 265-run target-an IPL record-SRH also overhauled RR's 228/6 on what was a record-breaking day for the league. Amid a record-breaking day in the IPL, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar sparked a big debate, seemingly taking a jibe at the unfair contest between bat and ball in modern cricket.

Manjrekar called for a major shift in the playing conditions, suggesting that the current rules tilt the scales too heavily in favor of the batters.

"When cricket gave batters helmets and chunkier bats it should have given bowlers 10 metres longer boundaries," Manjrekar posted on X.

When cricket gave batters helmets and chunkier bats it should have given bowlers 10 metres longer boundaries. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 25, 2026

Fans on social media also joined in the debate, highlighting the need to restore a fair contest.

At this pace the IPL will become like Hong Kong super sixes, in a decade #IPL2026 — Ramachandra.M| (@nanuramu) April 25, 2026

Punjab Kings chased down 265 against Delhi Capitals with 7 balls in a T20 game



IPL's quality has gone down with muscular men playing on women-sized boundaries of 60 meters to entertain the crowd



BCCI has turned IPL into batting friendly circus for daily unemployed viewers — Sumit Behal (@sumitkbehal) April 25, 2026

The most useless Indian Premier League ever. It's literally becoming a 300-run game on the flattest pitches. This league has turned into a batter-only show with no help for bowlers at all. IPL used to be so enjoyable when captains could defend even 180 runs. Mark my words, the... — MARCUS (@MARCUS907935) April 25, 2026

A thousand-run day in IPL.

T20 cricket in India is a different sport now!

Unfair to run down bowlers. Difficult separate batters! — Arani Basu (@AraniBasuTOI) April 25, 2026

PBKS' 265-run chase against Delhi is the highest in IPL's history, surpassing their own record of chasing 262 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024.

Last season's beaten finalists were ferocious from ball one. Prabhsimran Singh set the tone with a stunning 76 off 26 deliveries at a strike rate of 292.3, while Priyansh Arya complemented him with a blistering 43 off 17 at 252.9.

Together, they put on a strong powerplay display, scoring 116 runs without loss in the first six overs and turning what appeared to be a daunting target into a statement pursuit.

After the openers' dismissals, captain Shreyas Iyer took charge with a composed 71 off 36, guiding the side home with the assurance of a team that never doubted itself. The innings featured 20 fours and 20 sixes, with 200 runs coming from boundaries alone.

Meanwhile, half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma trumped Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's second IPL century as SRH breezed past RR's 228/6 with nine balls to spare.

(With ANI Inputs)

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