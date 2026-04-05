Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi claimed that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has turned into the premier destination for investment. During a meeting of the PCB Board of Governors, the board formally approved the annual audited financial statements for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Naqvi went on to claim that the PSL is well on its way to becoming the top league in the world and said that it will happen in the near future. "The PSL has now become the best market for investment," Naqvi said. "The time is not far when the PSL will become the world's number one league," he added. The Board of Governors also expressed its appreciation for the record-breaking franchise auction for the PSL 2026.

The PCB chief said that he was confident about the league's trajectory and added that the response from investors is a clear signal of Pakistan cricket's bright future on the global stage.

Meanwhile, sources revealed to PTI that Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman was already being watched closely by the umpires even before they changed the ball and awarded five runs penalty against Lahore Qalandars in the PSL.

Zaman was handed a two-match ban after being found guilty of ball-tampering during a PSL match.

"The Karachi Kings management had brought to the notice of the fourth umpire and subsequently the match referee from the 13th over onwards that they suspected Fakhar was doing something to the ball," said a source.

The source claimed the referee had asked the on-field umpires to keep a watch on the Lahore Qalandars team, particularly Zaman.

"Before the final over, umpire Faisal Afridi had already been watching closely. He asked for the ball and on inspecting it suspected it had been tampered with a foreign object," he added.

"That is why the decision to change the ball and award penalty runs was given," he stated.

Zaman after being banned had also appealed to the technical committee of the PSL to overturn the referee's decision but they rejected his ban on the grounds that there was enough circumstantial evidence available to the umpires and match referee to take action against Zaman.

The Pakistan batsman had to sit out for the Lahore game against Multan Sultans on Friday night because of the ban and is set is miss another game ion April 9.

(With PTI inputs)

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