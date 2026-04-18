Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra, likening his hands-on, high-energy approach to that of a football manager and crediting him for fostering unity within the franchise. Speaking on JioHotstar, Harbhajan said Nehra's constant communication with players and deep understanding of the game have played a major role in Gujarat Titans' success. "Ashish Nehra is the only person who makes the atmosphere comfortable anywhere, anytime. Wherever he goes, he makes everyone around him feel at ease," Harbhajan said in a release.

Highlighting Nehra's proactive presence during matches, Harbhajan added, "He is like a football coach. He never sits still. Throughout the entirety of a match, he will find a player and keep talking to him." Harbhajan said Nehra's biggest contribution has been his ability to keep the group united while also bringing tactical clarity.

"Nehra ji has a great understanding of the game. The work he has done with Gujarat Titans is commendable," he said.

During the same interactive session, former India batter Suresh Raina, meanwhile, highlighted the hard work behind the emergence of young pacers Kartik Tyagi and Ashok Sharma in the IPL.

Raina credited Tyagi's strong comeback to his fitness and work ethic after injury setbacks, while also spotlighting Ashok Sharma's emotional journey, revealing how his elder brother gave up his own cricket ambitions so Ashok could pursue the sport.

"Both these young fast bowlers are a great sign for Indian cricket. The future of India's pace attack looks very promising," Raina said.

Umesh Yadav, the retired fast bowler who has played for India in the past, also praised Tyagi's resilience, pointing to technical changes in his bowling action and run-up that helped him overcome recurring injury concerns.

"Kartik Tyagi has made several changes to his game. He shortened his stride, worked on his action and managed his injury issues well. Now he is leading KKR's bowling attack. It is great to see a young Indian fast bowler fight back like this," Umesh said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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