Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
Story ProgressBack to home

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Punjab Kings (CSK) in a pivotal IPL 2026 clash in Kolkata on Monday. KKR are in desperate need of a win, having lost their opening two games without much of a fight. Led by Ajinkya Rahane, KKR will be aiming to solve their middle-order and bowling problems. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings have started IPL 2026 with two consecutive wins, and will go top of the table with another victory today. There is a major threat of rain, with thunderstorms predicted. (Live Scorecard)

KKR vs PBKS LIVE Score | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings LIVE Updates, IPL 2026, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata:

Apr 06, 2026 18:19 (IST)
Share

KKR vs PBKS LIVE: Chahal back to his best?

A major positive for Punjab Kings in their opening two games of IPL 2026 has been the bowling of star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The 35-year-old has looked sharp so far, keeping things tight through the middle overs, taking 3 wickets at an economy-rate of just 7.00. PBKS will hope this isn't a flash in the pan, but a genuine sign that the Rs 18 crore buy is returning to his best form.

Apr 06, 2026 18:12 (IST)
Share

IPL 2026 LIVE: Can Cameron Green step up?

A lot of eyes will undoubtedly be on Cameron Green, who was bought for Rs 25.20 crore by KKR in the IPL 2026 auction. Green has not had a great start to his KKR career, getting run out in a comedy of errors in the previous game.

Even if he's not bowling, the Kolkata fans will be hoping that Green comes good with the bat for the first time.

Apr 06, 2026 18:08 (IST)
Share

IPL 2026 LIVE: Covers coming off

According to reports, the covers at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata are coming off, with rain yet to hit. Let's hope this weather continues and we are able to have a full match.

Apr 06, 2026 18:05 (IST)
Share

KKR vs PBKS LIVE: Punjab Kings eye top spot

Punjab Kings have made a polar opposite start to Kolkata Knight Riders. Led by KKR's former captain Shreyas Iyer, the 2025 finalists have continued to impress, with their new signings like Cooper Connolly coming to the fore with clutch knocks. 

Apr 06, 2026 18:03 (IST)
Share

KKR vs PBKS LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders struggling

Kolkata Knight Riders seem to have problems aplenty. The absence of Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana has left their pace bowling expectedly weakened. But KKR's main spin threat, Varun Chakravarthy, has had a poor start to the season.

KKR's middle-order problems are also concerning, with Rinku Singh not firing on all cylinders and the likes of Ramandeep Singh and Anukul Roy failing to impress so far.

Apr 06, 2026 17:50 (IST)
Share

KKR vs PBKS LIVE: What's the weather now?

As of now, there hasn't been a significant downpour in Kolkata. However, rain is very likely accoridng to weather reports. We are just over 1 hour away from toss time. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Apr 06, 2026 17:49 (IST)
Share

KKR vs PBKS LIVE: Massive threat of rain

According to AccuWeather, thunderstorms could be about to hit Kolkata in the coming hours, which could play spoilsport later tonight. There is close to 50% rain predicted between 6 PM and 9 PM.

Apr 06, 2026 17:46 (IST)
Share

IPL 2026 LIVE: KKR vs PBKS!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings! We are in Kolkata today, at the iconic Eden Gardens. 

Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live and latest sports updates.

See New Posts

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash

Topics mentioned in this article
Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Match 12 Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane Finn Allen Rinku Singh Angkrish Raghuvanshi Cameron Green Sunil Philip Narine Sunil Narine Varun Chakaravarthy Shreyas Iyer Priyansh Arya Cooper Connolly Marco Jansen Arshdeep Singh Prabhsimran Singh Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check IPL 2026 News, Schedule , and Points Table at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.