Rajasthan Royals found themselves embroiled in an avoidable controversy after skipper Riyan Parag was caught vaping in the dressing room. Since the video emerged on social media, the chatter around Parag's conduct and ethics in the Royals camp has overshadowed what has happened on the field. The franchise's head coach, Kumar Sangakkara, has now broken his silence on the subject, saying it is a "reminder" to players how important it is to maintain the team's culture, especially when you are a leader in the dressing room.

Sangakkara, however, stressed the need for attention to go away from this topic as both the franchise and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have taken actions.

"Such controversies are no positives for the team, and all I can say is that both issues have been addressed by the BCCI and the franchise," he said on the eve of RR's match against Delhi Capitals. "It is a reminder to the players that they have to maintain the team's culture."

Earlier, the BCCI fined Parag 25 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for what they called a 'Level 1 offence'. However, a disciplinary proceeding has also been launched in the matter, with a more stringent action expected to be taken by the BCCI at a later phase.

The statement read: "The BCCI is also exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action against the erring team, its officials and player/s to ensure that the reputation of IPL remains intact."

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also spoke to PTI on the matter, confirming that the board isn't done as far as the punishment is concerned. He said: "As it is written clearly in the statement, we are exploring what action to take on the team. It is not decided yet."

Placed 4th in the points table with 6 wins in 9 matches, Rajasthan Royals will next be in action on May 1, against the Delhi Capitals in Jaipur.

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