In the middle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Bengaluru police arrested two individuals for destroying security equipment at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the home stadium of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise. The incident took place on 24th April, the day of the match between the Royal Challengers and the Gujarat Titans (GT). According to reports, the sabotage caused more than 240 CCTV cameras to go offline after Network Video Recorder (NVR) systems and essential fibre optic links were intentionally damaged, creating a significant security blind spot during the high-profile event.

The suspects have been identified as 37-year-old Manjunath, a native of Hiriyur in Chitradurga, and 19-year-old Abdul Kalam from Uttar Pradesh. Both men were reportedly employed by a sub-vendor for IVS Digital Solutions, the firm contracted to provide digital and surveillance services at the venue.

Aditya Bhat, an employee of the Gurugram-based AI surveillance firm Staqu Technologies Pvt Ltd, filed the formal complaint. He accused the duo of entering a restricted CCTV control room without authorisation and causing physical damage to the equipment, according to Deccan Herald.

Reported evidence includes CCTV footage showing the pair accessing sensitive areas, such as the control room and various connection boxes located near the parking facility. Authorities are currently investigating the motives behind the act, which compromised the stadium's safety protocols. Preliminary reports suggest the destruction was an act of protest over the non-payment of dues amounting to Rs 10 lakh.

The accused allegedly informed the police that they acted out of frustration because their payments remained outstanding despite repeated reminders. A case has been registered against the two individuals for the intentional destruction of property, and further investigations are ongoing.

As for the IPL 2026 season, RCB's matches at the Chinnaswamy for this season are already over, with the franchise now moving to a new venue for the remaining home games. RCB's remaining two home games for this year are being moved to Raipur due to pre-existing logistical arrangements.

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