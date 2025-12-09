The Indian Premier League (IPL) list of players set to go under the hammer at the mini-auction on December 16 is ready, with a total of 350 cricketers -- 240 Indians and 110 overseas players -- shortlisted. South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who recently came out of his ODI retirement, does feature in the final list despite his failure to register initially. De Kock is a late addition to the list at a base price of Rs 1 crore. The list also includes Australia batter Steve Smith at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Smith last played in the IPL in 2021.

A total of 1390 players registered for the Player Auction. The number was pruned to 1005 players before 350 were finally shortlisted to battle for 77 slots available across the 10 teams for the 19th edition of the world's biggest T20 league.

The first set of players in the auction includes India and Mumbai batters Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan, who both have kept their base price at Rs 75 lakh each.

The list shared by the IPL features two Australians in Cameron Green and Jake Fraser-McGurk, along with New Zealand and former Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway and South Africa's David Miller, with each of them keeping a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Full List Of Players To Go Under The Hammer In IPL 2026 Auction:

I. Capped Players

Rs 200 Lakh Base Price (Marquee Players)

Devon Conway (New Zealand) Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia) Cameron Green (Australia) David Miller (South Africa) Gus Atkinson (England) Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) Venkatesh Iyer (India) Liam Livingstone (England) Ben Duckett (England) Jamie Smith (England) Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) Jacob Duffy (New Zealand) Anrich Nortje (South Africa) Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka) Ravi Bishnoi (India) Akeal Hosein (West Indies) Mujeeb Rahman (Afghanistan) Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka) Steve Smith (Australia) Sean Abbott (Australia) Michael Bracewell (New Zealand) Jason Holder (West Indies) Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) Tom Banton (England) Shai Hope (West Indies) Josh Inglis (Australia) Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand) Adam Milne (New Zealand) Lungisani Ngidi (South Africa) William Orourke (New Zealand) Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) Cooper Connolly (Australia) Tom Curran (England) Daniel Lawrence (England) Alzarri Joseph (West Indies) Naveen Ul Haq (Afghanistan) Liam Dawson (England)

Rs 150 Lakh Base Price

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) Spencer Johnson (Australia) Matt Henry (New Zealand) Matthew Short (Australia) Saqib Mahmood (England) Riley Meredith (Australia) Jhye Richardson (Australia) Tim Seifert (New Zealand) Rs 125 Lakh Base Price Beau Webster (Australia) Roston Chase (West Indies) Kyle Mayers (West Indies) Olly Stone (England)

Rs 100 Lakh Base Price

Wiaan Mulder (South Africa) Finn Allen (New Zealand) Jonny Bairstow (England) Quinton De Kock (South Africa) Akash Deep (India) Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan) Rahul Chahar (India) Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa) Reeza Hendricks (South Africa) Daniel Sams (Australia) Ben Dwarshuis (Australia) Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka) Umesh Yadav (India) Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan) George Linde (South Africa) Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan) William Sutherland (Australia) Joshua Tongue (England) Dwaine Pretorius (South Africa) Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

Rs 75 Lakh Base Price

Sarfaraz Khan (India) Prithvi Shaw (India) Deepak Hooda (India) K.S. Bharat (India) Shivam Mavi (India) Mayank Agarawal (India) Sediqullah Atal (Afghanistan) Ackeem Auguste (West Indies) Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) Tim Robinson (New Zealand) Rahul Tripathi (India) Jordan Cox (England) Benjamin McDermott (Australia) Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) Chetan Sakariya (India) Kuldeep Sen (India) Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan) Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh) Viyaskanth Vijayakanth (Sri Lanka) Rehan Ahmed (England) Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh) Richard Gleeson (England) Shamar Joseph (West Indies) Navdeep Saini (India) Luke Wood (England) Muhammad Abbas (New Zealand) George Garton (England) Nathan Smith (New Zealand) Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka) Tanzim Hasan Sakib (Bangladesh) Matthew Potts (England) Nahid Rana (Bangladesh) Sandeep Warrier (India) Wesley Agar (Australia) Binura Fernando (Sri Lanka) Md Shoriful Islam (Bangladesh) Joshua Little (Ireland) Obed McCoy (West Indies) Billy Stanlake (Australia) Zak Foulkes (New Zealand) Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka) Bevon-John Jacobs (New Zealand)

II. Uncapped Players

Rs 50 Lakh Base Price

Mahipal Lomror (India) Tushar Deshpande (India) Yash Dayal (India) Joe Clarke (England) Jack Edwards (Australia)

Rs 40 Lakh Base Price

Rajvardhan Hangargekar (India) K.M Asif (India) Shubham Agrawal (India) Jalaj Saxena (India) Tom Moores (England) Arab Gul (Afghanistan) Nikhil Chaudhary (India)

Rs 30 Lakh Base Price

Aarya Desai (India) Yash Dhull (India) Abhinav Manohar (India) Anmolpreet Singh (India) Atharva Taide (India) Abhinav Tejrana (India) Auqib Dar (India) Tanush Kotian (India) Shivang Kumar (India) Vijay Shankar (India) Sanvin Singh (India) Edhen Tom (India) Prashant Veer (India) Ruchit Ahir (India) Vansh Bedi (India) Mukul Choudhary (India) Tushar Raheja (India) Kartik Sharma (India) Tejasvi Singh (India) Raj Limbani (India) Akash Madhwal (India) Sushant Mishra (India) Ashok Sharma (India) Simarjeet Singh (India) Naman Tiwari (India) Tyagi (India) Yash Raj Punja (India) Vignesh Puthur (India) Karn Sharma (India) Shivam Shukla (India) Kumar Kartikeya Singh (India) Prashant Solanki (India) Wahidullah Zadran (Afghanistan) Ankit Kumar (India) Rohan Kunnummal (India) Danish Malewar (India) Pukhraj Mann (India) Salman Nizar (India) Aman Rao Perala (India) Akshat Raghuwanshi (India) Manan Vohra (India) Yuvraj Chaudhary (India) Satvik Deswal (India) Aman Khan (India) Darshan Nalkande (India) Vicky Ostwal (India) Sairaj Patil (India) Suyash Prabhudessai (India) Mayank Rawat (India) Harsh Tyagi (India) Mangesh Yadav (India) Salil Arora (India) Ricky Bhui (India) Rahul Buddhi (India) Saurav Chuahan (India) Yashvardhan Dalal (India) Abhishek Pathak (India) Kunal Rathore (India) Ravi Singh (India) Sakib Hussain (India) Mohammad Izhar (India) Vidwath Kaverappa (India) Vijay Kumar (India) Vidyadhar Patil (India) PV.Satyanarayana Raju (India) Onkar Tarmale (India) Prithviraj Yarra (India) Murugan Ashwin (India) Tejas Baroka (India) KC Cariappa (India) Kartik Chadha (India) Pravin Dubey (India) Mohit Rathee (India) Himanshu Sharma (India) Bailapudi Yeswanth (India) Kunal Chandela (India) Ayush Doseja (India) Qamran Iqbal (India) M.Dheera Kumar (India) Bhanu Pania (India) Sahil Parakh (India) Arsh Kabin Ranga (India) Adarsh Singh (India) Manoj Bhandage (India) Mayank Dagar (India) Raghav Goyal (India) Manvanth Kumar (India) Abid Mushtaq (India) Atit Sheth (India) Hritik Shokeen (India) Jagadeesha Suchith (India) Tanay Thyagarajann (India) Connor Esterhuizen (South Africa) Ajitesh Guruswamy (India) Siddharth Joon (India) Bipin Saurabh (India) Vishnu Solanki (India) Hardik Tamore (India) Sayan Ghosh (India) Money Grewal (India) Arpit Guleria (India) Sunil Kumar (India) Tristan Luus (South Africa) Divesh Sharma (India) Abhilash Shetty (India) Irfan Umair (India) Kuldip Yadav (India) Manan Bhardwaj (India) Shreyas Chavan (India) Parikshit Dhanak (India) Chintal Gandhi (India) Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (India) Amit Kumar (India) Vishal Nishad (India) Saumy Pandey (India) Jhathavedh Subramanyan (India) Sachin Dhas (India) Miles Hammond (India) Ahammed Imran (India) Vishvarajsinh Jadeja (India) Ayaz Khan (India) Daniel Lategan (England) Siddhant Rana (India) Aaron Varghese (India) Atharva Ankolekar (India) Abdul Bazith (India) Karan Lal (India) Shams Mulani (India) Ripal Patel (India) Prince Rai (India) Vivrant Sharma (India) Utkarsh Singh (India) Ayush Vartak (India) Sanjay Yadav (India) Sayed Irfan Aftab (India) Esakkimuthu Ayyakutti (India) Praful Hinge (India) Pankaj Jaswal (India) Kulwant Khejroliya (India) Ravi Kumar (India) Rajan Kumar (India) Safvan Patel (India) Ishan Porel (India) Purav Agarwal (India) Jikku Brigh (India) Yash Dicholkar (India) Rakibul Hasan (Bangladesh) Traveen Mathew (Sri Lanka) Naman Pushpak (India) Izaz Sawariya (India) Roshan Wagshare (India) R.S Ambrish (India) Krains Fuletra (India) Macneil Noronha (India) R Rajkumar (India) Ninad Rathva (India) Sunny Sandhu (India) Shivalik Sharma (India) Siddharth Yadav (India) R.Sonu Yadav (India) Waseem Khanday (India) Atif Mushtaq (India) Atal Rai (India) C. Rakshann Readdi (India) Manish Reddy (India) Nishanth Saranu (India) Deependra Singh (India) Rajat Verma (India) Rohit Yadav (India) Emanjot Chahal (India) Shubhang Hegde (India) Bal Krishna (India) Vihaan Malhotra (India) Khilan Patel (India) Delano Potgieter (South Africa) Hardik Raj (India) Sarthak Ranjan (India) Parth Rekhade (India) Tia Van Vuuren (South Africa) Shreevatsha Acharya (India) Sadek Hussain (India) Shubham Kapse (India) Aaqib Khan (India) Sabir Khan (India) Bayanda Majola (South Africa) Srihari Nair (India) Brijesh Sharma (India) Aman Shekhawat (India) Himanshu Bisht (India) Shreyan Chakraborty (India) Kanishk Chouhan (India) Mayank Gusain (India) Akash Pugazhanthi (India) Abhimanyusingh Rajput (India) Shubham Rana (India) Arpit Rana (India) Maramreddy Reddy (India) Sagar Solanki (India) Aryaman Singh Dhaliwal (India) Daksh Kamra (India) Vishal Mandwal (India) Arfaz Mohammad (India) Hemang Patel (India) Mridul Surroch (India) Anuj Thakral (India) Parth Vats (India) Lalit Yadav (India) Nitin Sai Yadav (India) Krish Bhagat (India) Prerit Dutta (India) Sammar Gajjar (India) Nasir Lon (India) Ishan Mulchandani (India) Akhil Scaria (India) Muhammed Sharafuddeen (India) K.Ajay Singh (India) Ritik Tada (India) Luckyrajsinh Vaghela (India) Mohamed Ali (India) Madhav Bajaj (India) Akshu Bajwa (India) Varun Raj Singh Bisht (India) Rishabh Chauhan (India) Dian Forrester (South Africa) Dhurmil Matkar (India) Shiva Singh (India) Parikshit Valsangkar (India) Arab Gul (Afghanistan) Miles Hammond (India)

Venkatesh Iyer, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders, has listed himself at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Three-time winners KKR will go into the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 64.3 crores, followed by five-time champions CSK with Rs 43.4 crores. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have won the IPL once, have the third-highest purse of Rs 25.5 crores.

With PTI Inputs