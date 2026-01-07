Former Bangladesh cricket team batter Rajin Saleh believes that politics and cricket should be kept separate as he weighed in on the ongoing T20 World Cup controversy. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) submitted a formal request to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka citing 'security concerns'. The request was made after IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman on suggestion from the BCCI. Saleh pointed out that BCCI's move can prove to be a major setback for Bangladesh cricket considering the strong cricketing relationship the country shared with BCCI in the past.

"Previously, many Bangladesh players like Mushfiqur, Taskin and Shakib played in the IPL. But this time, no Bangladesh player will play. It's a big setback for Bangladesh cricket. Definitely, for Bangladesh, it's a huge loss," Saleh told Times Of India.

"Politics should be kept aside and cricket should be played. We shouldn't do it any other way. The ground may be different, but cricket is separate. Cricket should be played. Look, in India there are Hindus and Muslims — in fact, there are many Muslims. In Bangladesh, there are many Hindus too. My closest friends are Hindu as well. I have two friends, Shimmer and Tushar, and I always talk to them. Politics should remain separate from cricket. This situation is sad. Why does cricket get involved? Cricket should stay separate," he added.

Saleh added that if good security is provided to Mustafizur and the rest of the Bangladesh squad, they should travel to India for the T20 World Cup.

"Security is the main concern. If good security is provided to Mustafizur and the Bangladesh team, why not go? Definitely, they will go. How will the 25 players play in the World Cup? How will security be provided? If positive signals are given, why not? But there has been no word yet," Saleh said.

"The issue is that proper security cannot be provided. We share a good friendship with India. Bangladesh are preparing for the World Cup and practising. The board has taken a decision regarding India, and we are actually sad. We are hurt by this news and these developments. India are very important to us. Bangladesh have gained a lot from India. We have learnt a lot from India," he added.