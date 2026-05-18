Chennai Super Kings suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 game in Lucknow on May 15. Batting first, the side posted 187 for 5, and Lucknow chased down the target in 16.4 overs. After the game, former India opener Virender Sehwag criticised the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad. At the start of LSG's chase, CSK roped in Gurjapneet Singh as an Impact Player, but Sehwag opined that the side should have included spinner Akeal Hosein instead.

CSK pacers Mukesh Choudhary, Spencer Johnson, and Anshul Kamboj bowled to LSG openers Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis in the first six overs. The batters fired on all cylinders, scoring 86 runs without losing their wickets.

"When two Australian batters were playing together who played pace bowling well, you could have started with spin, right? I did not understand why you decided in advance that we would bring Gurjapneet?" Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Gaikwad brought spinner Noor Ahmad into the attack right after the Powerplay, and he turned out to be the most economical bowler in the innings, with figures of 0 for 21 in four overs.

"The captaincy was quite weak; you didn't even try spin at all in the Powerplay. You could have at least tried it once because Marsh plays pace bowling so well. At least you had a chance of getting a wicket if a spinner was brought on early. It may have been that the spinner was hit for four sixes, but even the pacers were hit for four sixes," Sehwag said.

"So, that is why I think that if they had brought on a spinner in place of Gurjapneet, like Akeal Hosein, that would have been ideal. I would have actually used Noor Ahmad in the power play itself, because even if he got hit, a wicket then would have meant a lot because their middle order isn't working at all," he added.

Despite the loss, CSK stay alive in the playoff race, with 12 points in as many matches. If they win their remaining two games, it should take them to the next round.

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