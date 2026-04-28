While the national selection committee appears to have moved on from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the T20I format, the Indian "Swing King" is currently staging a statistical rebellion in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Against the Delhi Capitals, he has breathed fire with the new ball, picking up three wickets in his first three overs. While Bhunveshwar last played for India in 2022, his numbers in the last 3-4 years suggest that, despite being 36, he remains the most lethal Powerplay weapon in Indian cricket.

The eye-opening metric of Bhuvneshwar's value is his dominance in the first six overs. Since the start of 2023, no bowler has been more effective in the Indian Premier League at providing early breakthroughs. This season, he has already picked up 14 wickets in 8 matches, striking in the powerplay regularly for RCB.

Most Wickets in Powerplay (IPL since 2023):

32 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

32 - Trent Boult

28 - Mohammed Siraj

28 - Mohammed Shami

24 - Deepak Chahar

24 - Arshdeep Singh

Equalling Trent Boult, a player widely regarded as the world's best new-ball bowler, is no small feat. What makes this even more impressive is that Bhuvneshwar has maintained this strike rate while playing at surfaces that are batting paradises, be it the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru or the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Bhuvneshwar isn't just about recent form; he is a statistical outlier in the history of the tournament. He now has 20 three-wicket hauls in IPL history, trailing only Jasprit Bumrah (25). In fact, Bhuvneshwar also holds the all-time record for the most dot balls in IPL history. He recently became the first Indian pacer to cross the 200-wicket mark in the IPL, currently sitting at 212 wickets.

Critics often pointed to a dip in pace as the reason for his T20I "snub" after the 2022 World Cup. However, his 2026 season stats tell a story of a master craftsman who has adapted:

In a format where the "Impact Player" rule has enabled teams to score over 200 runs on a regular basis, a bowler who can guarantee Powerplay wickets and an economy rate under 8.00 is invaluable. With India often searching for a specialist to partner with Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's current form isn't just a statement but a demand for reconsideration.

If the selectors are looking for "impact," the numbers suggest they need look no further than the man spearheading Bengaluru's attack.

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