The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken the first step towards investigating a matter involving Rajasthan Royals' team manager, Romi Bhinder, over an anti-corruption protocol breach. Bhinder was found using his phone while sitting in the team dugout alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last Friday. As the video of Bhinder using his phone from the dugout surfaced on social media, it triggered a huge stir, prompting even former IPL chairman Lalit Modi to demand action.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Bhinder has been sent a notice by the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI. As part of the investigation, Bhinder has been given 48 hours to submit his reply, explaining why he was using the phone.

"We have asked the ACSU to investigate and file a report on the incident," IPL Governing Council chairman Arun Dhumal told the publication.

It has also been reported that Bhinder's usage of the phone might be linked to a health concern. The RR team manager has reportedly dealt with serious health issues in the past, and he was even admitted to a hospital in Nagpur for a long period because of a collapsed lung.

Though Bhinder is allowed to carry his phone to the dugout due to medical reasons, he still does not have the exemption required to be using his phone while sitting there.

"Romi has lost more than 10 kilos due to medical issues. He has asthma as well, because of which he is advised not to walk long distances or climb stairs frequently. He is with the team and performed various roles for the franchise. Hence, he knows the rules and regulations, but that phone was in his possession due to medical reasons. Besides, possessing a mobile phone and a laptop in the dugout is allowed as per the protocol. The only problem was the usage, but again, he was not making calls or receiving any of them. He was just scrolling through his phone. He has time, and he will try to explain his point of view to the ACSU officials," another source told the paper.

The incident raised a few eyebrows as Bhinder was spotted sitting next to RR's teenage batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, in the dugout when he was found using his phone.

"We are hopeful that the ACSU officials will keep Romi's medical conditions in mind before arriving at a conclusion. The problem was he had to walk at least 50 steps before climbing around 20 steps to reach the dressing room, and do the same to return to the dugout. That must have forced him to check the phone at the dugout itself," the report quoted a source as saying.

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans