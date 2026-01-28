Arijit Singh, the double National Award-winning singer, announced on Tuesday his decision to retire from active vocalist duties, leaving fans and industry peers in shock. Arijit got his first Bollywood breakthrough with Aashiqui 2, which was released in 2013, almost three years after making his playback singing debut in 2010 with the Telugu film Kedi. The 38-year-old, in what many are claiming to be his private account on X, has shed light on his decision to quit playback singing, saying that he got "bored."

Following his announcement on Tuesday, fans have been revisiting the moments that have defined the singer's journey so far, both as a musician and as a human.

On a lighter note, Filmfare posted a cheeky message, saying, "Didn't expect Arijit Singh to retire even before MS Dhoni."

This post comes days after the former India captain Dhoni, 44, started training for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni has been contemplating retirement for a few seasons now.

Several accounts on X shared similar posts, suggesting that they didn't expect Arijit to call it quits before Dhoni, who is all set to play his 19th season in the IPL.

Arijit Singh - Playback Singing career: 2011 to 2026

MS Dhoni - IPL career: 2008 to ... pic.twitter.com/6yQ8mQVFMi — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 27, 2026

Arijit Singh retires before ms Dhoni is certainly not my list. — Sarcasm At It's Peak (@CricbookPc) January 28, 2026

Arijit Singh retired before MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/GnliDnL4NY — Yorker_93 (@Boom_93) January 28, 2026

Zakir Khan taking break from comedy



Arijit Singh retired from playback singing



Meanwhile Thala in 2050 IPL : pic.twitter.com/vWJz5DcEes — oliver (@jaynildave) January 27, 2026

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, except for the IPL, where he continues to represent his beloved CSK.

Dhoni is one of the most influential players in the CSK ranks and is a core member of the leadership group. He has won five titles for the team during his captaincy stint.

CSK had a poor run last season. The team finished last in the points table. The five-time champions were only able to win four matches out of fourteen.

Dhoni's performance was also disappointing throughout the season. CSK's finisher scored just 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17, with a best score of 30*, and even captained CSK in Gaikwad's absence due to injury.

Dhoni is still one of the finest batters in IPL history, with 5,439 runs in 278 matches and 242 innings at an average of 38.80, a strike rate of 137.45, and 24 fifties, with a best score of 84*.

(With IANS Inputs)