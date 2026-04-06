Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the team management came under a lot of fire for choosing to bat after winning the toss during the IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings on Monday. Several experts, including former Indian cricket team spinners Anil Kumble and R Ashwin, blasted the call and said that it made no sense considering the rain threat looming large on the match. With the weather update predicting rain and the pitch potentially favouring fast bowling, it seemed like traditional wisdom to bowl first after winning the toss. However, Rahane left everyone stunned by choosing to bowl first.

“I am surprised that Rahane won the toss and chose to bat first. On a pitch like this, where there's some rain around, ideally, you would want to field first,” Kumble said on the JioHotstar broadcast during the rain break.

Rahane's call was proven wrong almost instantly as Xavier Bartlett took the wickets of Cameron Green and Finn Allen in his first over. Rain started soon after the over and the match had to be halted.

“When you know it's going to be a rain-affected game, with an inexperienced bowling attack at your disposal, you choose to bat first. Interesting thought process. #ipl2026,” Ashwin posted on X (formerly Twitter).

When you know it's going to be a rain affected game, with an inexperienced bowling attack at your disposal, you choose to bat first.



Interesting thought process. #ipl2026 pic.twitter.com/uPWQB7Odfr — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 6, 2026

Both Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy were not part of the KKR playing XI as they went with three pacers and just Anukul Roy as the spinner. Blessing Muzarabani may come on as an Impact Player to bolster the fast bowling attack.

Former Bengal batter Sreevats Goswami was not pleased with Rahane's toss decision as well.

Very surprised to see Rahane winning the toss & electing to bat first on a overcast condition. Bit of a shocker there. Immediately you can see swing and 2 caught behinds. Very very brave call. #kkr — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) April 6, 2026

“Very surprised to see Rahane winning the toss & electing to bat first on a overcast condition. Bit of a shocker there. Immediately you can see swing and 2 caught behinds. Very very brave call. #kkr,” he said.

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