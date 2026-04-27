Recently, Sunrisers Hyderabad star Abhishek Sharma was involved in an off-field incident. Following the match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday, a video went viral on social media showing a fan forcibly grabbing and pulling Abhishek's hand after spotting the star cricketer at the team hotel. While the fan was visibly excited upon seeing the player, the incident left Abhishek visibly agitated, despite being surrounded by security officials. The encounter has sparked a heated debate among fans, with many suggesting the incident was a clear security breach.

Now, the fan-girl in question has responded. On her Instagram handle, named *moreofhimshikha*, she posted a video with the caption: "Girls, tumhare jiju pyaar se nahi maan rahe the toh bas phir kuch aisa kiya maine (Girls, your brother-in-law was not agreeing politely, so I ended up doing something like this)."

After facing backlash, she wrote on Instagram: "With all due respect to Abhishek Sharma and his fans, I would like to share what actually happened from my side. Things are not always exactly how they appear online.

"I was at a venue where Abhishek Sharma had arrived, and when I found out he was there, I went to see him because I've been a fan of his for a long time, even before he became this famous. I only wanted to shake his hand, but there was a huge crowd. In the rush, while I was trying to move and give space, I accidentally grabbed his hand instead of shaking it," she added.

"Everything happened very quickly, and the moment got messed up. I got nervous, and my brother pulled me back right after. The video was recorded, and I posted it because that moment felt special to me. I genuinely didn't expect it to go viral or be misunderstood like this."

Meanwhile, Abhishek slammed his third half-century of IPL 2026 to help SRH beat RR in a high-scoring encounter in Jaipur.

He scored a 29-ball 57, laced with 11 fours and a six, at a strike rate of over 196. During his knock, Abhishek overtook New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson to become the third-highest run-getter for SRH.

In 82 matches and 79 innings, Abhishek has scored 2,133 runs at an average of 29.21 and a strike rate of 169.28, including two centuries and two fifties, with a best score of 141*. This surpasses Williamson's haul of 2,101 runs in 76 matches and 75 innings at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of over 126, with 18 fifties and a best score of 89*

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