Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor Kevin Pietersen was quizzed over the absence of the left-arm pacer T Natarajan from the playing XI, following the loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday. Natarajan, who was bought by DC for a hefty sum of Rs 10.75 crore, hasn't played a single game this season. On Natarajan's no show so far, Pietersen gave a sharp response to a journalist, saying that they can only play with 12 players with one of them being an impact substitute.

"We can only play 12 players, one being an impact player. And if you can tell me where he fits in at the moment, you would help us. If you can help us play 13-14, it would help us. One thing I can say about Natarajan is that he's doing everything that he's been asked to do, as are all of our players. What's been so impressive about our set up is how good the guys are that are not playing, and they know that their chance is coming. They know that their chance is just around the corner," said Pietersen.

However, Pietersen hinted Natarajan's return to action is only a matter of time as he has been bowling well in the nets.

"You have a look at Donovan the other night, he turned up and faced a couple of balls against GT. I mean that was spur of the moment, but he was ready. It didn't work out, but he was ready and all of our players are ready. Anything can happen again. Look at I think Phil Salt went down with a viral. We've had a few players that have gone down the night before a game because of a viral or some sort of illness. So all our players are ready and Natu is again, he's chomping at the bit to get there," he added.

DC missed out on the opportunity to go top of the table after the loss to RCB, who now lead the 10-team table with 14 points from 10 matches.