Who will captain Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction? The question has been buzzing the cricketing world ever since the news of the franchise releasing Faf du Plessis came out. RCB didn't succeed in signing a captain in the mega auction either, leaving the big question unanswered. However, former RCB star AB de Villiers later assessed that Virat Kohli would return as the Bengaluru side's skipper. Now, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made the same assessment.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin strongly suggested that Kohli would lead the team as RCB didn't buy another captiancy candidate in the team.

"In all likelihood, I think Virat Kohli is going to captain that side. That's the feeling I get because they haven't gone for a captain. Unless and until they are going to go with somebody else. I don't see anyone other than Virat as captain," Ashwin said in a video posted on his official YouTube handle.

Ashwin also spoke highly of RCB's auction, saying the franchise did well in roping the sort of talent they did in the 2-day event.

"I actually personally think they had a terrific auction. They balanced it and waited it out. Many teams came into this auction with many crores in their purses. They came blazing right in the front but RCB played the waiting game even though they had a lot of money. Who do I need? They are the ones I need. My overall team is important. My 12 or 14 is important," said Ashwin.

"What will work in our conditions? I want that sort of a side. I need that team. Even though I have RTMs, I am not going to use them. I will end up picking who I want. I will follow the strategy till the end," he added.

Earlier, RCB's Director of Cricket Mo Bobat had also addressed the chatter around the franchise's captaincy. While admitting to the stature that Kohli holds in the team, Bobat said that a decision regarding captaincy hasn't been made yet.

"Virat is a central figure, he is a senior member of the team. But we haven't made any decision when it comes to captaincy. We will decide later on," said Mo Bobat, RCB's Director of Cricket.