Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals' regular captain Axar Patel, who was retained for Rs 16.50 crore, misses the side's last IPL 2025 game as well. Stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. In a bid to finish in the top-two of the points table, PBKS take on DC. PBKS have 17 points to their credit from 12 matches and two wins in the remaining two games could confirm them of a top-two finish. If they lose any one of them, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will have to be dependent on other results then. DC, on the other hand, are already eliminated from the tournament. They would, however, love to dent PBKS' hopes before signing off from the season. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2025 game -