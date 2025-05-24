Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals' regular captain Axar Patel, who was retained for Rs 16.50 crore, misses the side's last IPL 2025 game as well. Stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. In a bid to finish in the top-two of the points table, PBKS take on DC. PBKS have 17 points to their credit from 12 matches and two wins in the remaining two games could confirm them of a top-two finish. If they lose any one of them, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will have to be dependent on other results then. DC, on the other hand, are already eliminated from the tournament. They would, however, love to dent PBKS' hopes before signing off from the season. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2025 game -
PBKS vs DC Live: A look at team changes again!
Karun Nair, who was on Saturday named in the Indian team for the Test series in England, returned to the DC playing XI. Regular captain Axar Patel is not playing yet again. For PBKS, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis come back into the side.
PBKS vs DC Live: Here are the Impact subs -
Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: KL Rahul, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurna Vijay, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Kyle Jamieson, Xavier Bartlett
PBKS vs DC Live: Here are the Playing XIs -
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (c), Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS vs DC Live: Punjab Kings aim to "build momentum"
"Definitely happy faces. I am not satisfied and content. We want to build momentum from here. Each and every individual is performing for the team. Job half done as of now. Important to stay in the present and seize every possible chance. Inglis and Stoinis come back into the side," said PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer.
PBKS vs DC Live: Delhi Capitals playing for 5th spot!
"We will have a bowl. I think today it is 50-50. Just the make up of the side. We are playing an extra batter. It helps while chasing. It has been very frustrating. We started well. Then went on a roller coaster. We have played enough T20 cricket to understand. We played well in the last game for the first 17 overs. Then lost focus. We are playing for the fifth spot. We had our goals to get into top four," said DC's stand-in captain Faf du Plessis.
PBKS vs DC Live: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first!
Delhi Capitals' stand-in captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings. Karun Nair is back in the DC team, informed du Plessis at the toss. The pitch is expected to be a belter and chasing on such a surface is a good choice.
PBKS vs DC Live: No Axar Patel for DC!
Delhi Capitals' regular captain Axar Patel continues to miss out. He will not be a part of this game as well and it will be Faf du Plessis once again, who will be leading Delhi Capitals, this time against Punjab Kings.
PBKS vs DC Live: Punjab Kings - a strong squad
PBKS, a squad that is already brimming with confidence, was shored up further when their overseas quartet of Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie and Kyle Jamieson joined their extremely talented Indian teammates in the Pink City three days ago. All four will be available for selection as PBKS look to book a top-two finish with a win over their beleaguered opponents who were knocked out of the playoffs reckoning after a big defeat to Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.
PBKS vs DC Live: A persistent belief!
PBKS vs DC Live: Can PBKS end title drought?
Having ended an 11-year drought, PBKS are now relishing the prospect of not just finishing in the top two, but also enter the summit clash and then make a dash for a maiden title. They are a deserving team, but so are the other three -- MI, RCB and GT -- who have made it to the playoffs.
PBKS vs DC Live: PBKS aim for top-two finish!
Riding a wave of success after a decade of pain, a full-strength Punjab Kings will fancy their chances of securing their first top-two finish in 11 years, when they face Delhi Capitals. Apart from the 2014 season when they topped the league table and finished runners-up, PBKS have only made one other playoff appearance in a competition that has been in existence for the past 18 years.
Welcome folks!
Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2025 match. The contest is set to take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Stay connected for the live score and updates.