Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians host Delhi Capitals in a crucial Indian Premier League 2025 clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. It is a do-or-die game for DC in their race to the playoffs. If they win this game, it will take them close to a spot in the next round. For Mumbai Indians, this game is simply a ticket for the playoff. If MI register a victory in this match, they will be through to the Eliminator. MI have 14 points to their credit from 12 matches while DC have 13 points from 12 games. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of IPL 2025 match between MI and DC -

May 21, 2025 17:55 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match! This is a must-win match for both teams. the fourth IPL playoff spot may be decided with the outcome of this match. 

