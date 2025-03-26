MS Dhoni is 43. Some of his peers, who played with him in the Indian cricket team, have already taken up coaching/mentor role with different IPL teams. Dhoni, however, is still going strong in the cricket field as a Chennai Super Kings player. Dhoni, 43, is nearing the end of his career, having hung up his international boots five years ago and playing just as a player for the Chennai Super Kings after leading the team to five IPL titles. Dhoni showcased his brilliance once again on Sunday when he whipped off the bails in an instant off Noor Ahmad's delivery, sending Suryakumar back to the pavilion. As per Star Sports, the stumping was executed in just 0.12 seconds.

Recently, during an interaction on JioHotstar, Dhoni was shown a clip from IPL 2024 where the CSK great could be seen taking a diving catch against Gujarat Titans. However, Dhoni downplayed the catch.

"It's a fluke. If you closely monitor it, it feels like a sack of rice falling from the back of a truck. The whole thing is if we can reach with two hands, I've always been a fan of trying to take catches with two hands, and it helps," Dhoni said on JioHotstar.

"So, it always feels good if you can contribute like this. But I'm not somebody who you would see dive around a lot or to take those, you know, great catches, one-handed great catches. I'm quite a safe keeper. I like to keep it like that."

Dhoni also opened up on how wicketkeeping has helped his game.

"It's a challenge and that's what makes it interesting, and also the fact that if I'm not wicketkeeping, I think I'm useless on the field. Because that's where I read the game in the best possible manner. I have to be really close to the game, for the angles, to see how the bowler is bowling, and how the wicket is behaving," Dhoni explained.

“When I'm right behind the stump, I'm in a better position to judge what really is happening and then to convey to the captain as to this is what is happening, whether it's a bad delivery that has gone for a 6 or it's a good delivery that the batsman has hit for a 6. I can differentiate between the two when I'm behind the stumps," he added.