The excitement for the upcoming mega auctions of IPL 2025 is rising among the fans. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently released the guidelines for the marquee event as the franchises are allowed to retain a maximum of six players with the Right-To-Match option also included in it. As per the guidelines sent to the franchises, they have to pay Rs 18 crore, 14 and 11 for their first, second and third priorities of retentions, respectively.

The fourth retention will be made at 18 and the fifth could be done at 14. Meanwhile, an uncapped player could be retained for 4 crores. The auctions for IPL 2024 were held in Dubai, UAE but for this edition, a new country is likely to emerge as the host.

As per a report by Cricbuzz, the mega auctions of IPL 2025 will be held in Saudi Arabia. Two cities Riyadh and Jeddah have been chosen as the probable venues for two-day event.

Renowned Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo also plays in the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr.

The report also stated that London was also being considered as a probable venue but the extreme weather conditions in the city forced to BCCI to drop the plan.

Ahead of the retention, former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra said that Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul would bag a mega deal if he is to enter the auction.

"First is KL Rahul. He is the face of the franchise and you would want to make him the captain. You are not going to get him for RS 18 crore. Let's be honest, if he goes to the auction, he will get Rs 18 crore. Anyways you never leave the captain. For continuity that is important," Aakash Chopra said in his YouTube channel.

On LSG's Mayank Yadav, who has been selected in the India squad for the Bangladesh T20Is, Chopra had an interesting take. "They would have definitely wanted to retain him but if he gets the India cap, there is no advantage of retaining him. Then you can use the Right To Match card," he said.