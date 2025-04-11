MS Dhoni is set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season as regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to an elbow injury. Notably, Dhoni led CSK to record-equalling five titles before handing over the captaincy duties to Ravindra Jadeja in 2022. The all-rounder had to step down from his role mid-way during the season after CSK registered a string of poor performances, and Dhoni took over the reigns again. Ahead of the 2024 season, Dhoni passed on the captaincy baton to Gaikwad but the 43-year-old will have to captain CSK again this season.

"They (CSK) tried to nourish Ravindra Jadeja for a year but that didn't work. The script came back to MS Dhoni. God writes different script for him. This time as well, CSK have to go back to Dhoni because he is a big name," said Murali Kartik on Cricbuzz.

Notably, Gaikwad averaged 42.14 and 53 with the bat in IPL 2023 and 2024, respectively.

"CSK have lost their main batter, leave captaincy aside," Kartik added.

During Gaikwad's absence, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter Dhoni will again assume the team leader role. This highlights his comeback as captain for the first time since he led the team to victory in the final of the IPL 2023 against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Fleming announced that Dhoni, an uncapped player, will be the team's new captain for the rest of the IPL season. Dhoni readily agreed to take on the leadership role and help guide the team.

"We have an uncapped player, MS Dhoni, who will take over as captain for the remainder of the IPL. Dhoni had no hesitation to step up and help guide us out of this if we can," Stephen Fleming said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Dhoni possesses an impressive record as an IPL captain. He has guided CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) to 133 victories out of 226 games, achieving a win percentage of 58. 84, and he has steered CSK to five IPL championships in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

He is also the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament's history, with 5,346 runs at an average of 39.31 and a strike rate of over 137, with 24 fifties and a best score of 84. In IPL 2025, Dhoni has made 103 runs in five innings at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of over 153.73; his best score is 30.

CSK is placed in the ninth position. This injury is a significant setback for the five-time champions, who have lost four out of their initial five matches this season and will now be missing their captain and crucial batsman in the top order.

(With ANI Inputs)