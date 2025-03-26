In a boost for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), pacer Avesh Khan has been cleared by the BCCI to participate in IPL 2025. Avesh, who had been nursing a right knee issue, received medical clearance from the BCCI's medical team this week and will soon join the LSG squad, ESPNcricinfo reported on Tuesday. Avesh has been out of action since late January, with his last India appearance dating back to a T20I in South Africa last November. He also missed Madhya Pradesh's final league game in the Ranji Trophy due to discomfort in his right knee, which was linked to his domestic workload.

He underwent rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he reportedly completed one of his final fitness tests on Monday.

While the exact date of his arrival in the LSG camp remains unclear, he is expected to be available for their next game - an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 27. LSG will be looking to bounce back after suffering a defeat in their season opener against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

LSG have been grappling with multiple injury setbacks to their key Indian pacers. Mayank Yadav, already recovering from a lumbar stress injury, has now sustained a toe injury as well. Bengal speedster Akash Deep is still working his way back to full fitness following a back injury sustained during India's Test tour of Australia. Additionally, left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan has been ruled out of IPL 2025 after failing to recover from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear suffered last December. He has been replaced by Shardul Thakur in the squad.

After the loss against Delhi Capitals, LSG assistant coach Lance Klusener mentioned their lack of bowling reserve due to multiple injuries.

"At the moment, we don't have a lot of reserves with the ball, so we're going to have to just probably mix and match until we start getting players back," Klusener said at the post-match media interaction.

"But that's just the nature of it. We're going to have to stand up and stand tall with the bat in Hyderabad (venue of their next game) as we saw in the first game. We're looking forward to that, but as I said, it's an opportunity for some youngsters as well, getting their first opportunity. I was really happy for Shardul Thakur - two wickets in the first over," he added.

