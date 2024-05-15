Gautam Gambhir must be a happy man. After he took over Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor, the team has assured itself a top-two finish in the IPL 2024 points table. It will get two chances to qualify for the final. Under Gautam Gambhir, who had earlier guided KKR to an IPL win when he was the captain, the side has looked aggressive and much better than the rest. Only RR, so far, can come close to the balance and consistency shown by the side.

In the midst of this Gautam Gambhir got a strange request from a KKR fan. Her image went viral on social media. In the photo it can be seen that she is holding a placard, with the line: "I will not propose my crush, until Gambhir smiles."

Gambhir posted the photo on his Instagram account, with his smiling photo and caption: "Here you go."

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir was not happy with the massive criticism that Hardik faced and he went on to say that both De Villiers and Pietersen's records as captain are also not impressive. Gambhir spoke specifically about De Villiers' failure to win an IPL title with RCB and said that except for his own scores, he has achieved nothing in the IPL.

"What was their own performance like when they were the captain? I don't think, be it Kevin Pietersen or AB de Villiers, they had any performance in their career with leadership. Nothing. If you pick and see their records, I think they are worse than any other leader. I don't think AB de Villiers has achieved anything in the IPL apart from his own scores. I don't think he has achieved anything from a team's point of view, Hardik Pandya is still an IPL-winning captain. So you should only compare oranges to oranges. Not apple to oranges," Gambhir said in an interaction with Sportskeeda.