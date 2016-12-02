 
Kochi Named as Venue For ISL 2016 Final

Updated: 02 December 2016 21:14 IST

The Indian Super League 2016 finale, slated to be held on December 18, will be played in Kochi

Chennaiyin FC had won the Indian Super League title last year. © ISL

New Delhi:

The city of Kochi in Kerala was on Friday selected as venue for the Indian Super League finale on December 18.

"Kerala has been the bedrock of Indian football. It is one of the few states in the country where interest in football is unparallelled. I have always been intrigued by the pride and passion of the football fans in Kerala," Nita Ambani, Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited, that runs ISL, said in a release.

"We felt that awarding the prestigious final of ISL 2016 to Kochi would be an apt ode to the State’s contribution to Indian football," she added.

Highlights
  • The 2016 ISL final will be held in Kochi
  • The tournament finale is slated to be held on December 18
  • Nita Ambani made the announcement in a press release on Friday
