Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez believes his team is capable of finishing in the top two after Nizams' 1-1 draw against the FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Joel Chianese (54') scored his first goal of the season, sending HFC into the lead with a brilliant header but Airam Cabrera (62') equalised for FCG just after the hour mark. Both teams pushed for the winner but were unable to score thereafter.

The result elevates the Nizams to second place in the points table after having dropped down to fourth owing to Chennaiyin FC's win over Odisha FC earlier in the evening.

Talking about getting close to Mumbai on the table, the Spaniard after the match said: "I think we are equal in this competition, Now at this moment we are second but maybe you lose one game and you are the fifth or sixth. Then we are at the beginning of the competition, of course, we prefer to be with 11 points than with five or six now."

"But I think that we have to continue step by step, game by game, and let's see what happened but Hyderabad FC will fight till the end for the top two spots," he added.

The Nizams will next clash with SC East Bengal on Thursday.