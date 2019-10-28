 
ISL 2019, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Live Updates: Bengaluru FC Eye Season's First Win Against FC Goa

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2019 Live Score: Bengaluru FC lifted the Indian Super League trophy after beating FC Goa in last season's final.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ISL Live: Bengaluru FC have won four out of five games against FC Goa.

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC -- last season's finalists -- will take on each other in an exciting Indian Super League (ISL)  contest at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Monday . The defending champions Bengaluru FC were held to a goalless draw by North East United in their season opener, while last season's runners-up FC Goa started their new campaign on a high as they defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-0 in their first match, playing at home. The two teams have played against each other five times in the past out of which Bengaluru FC won four while Goa came trump on only one occasion.

  • 18:27 (IST)Oct 28, 2019

    Who are you rooting for!

    The head to head between these two show Bengaluru FC as overwhelming favourites as they have won four out of five games against FC Goa. But the defending champions would not mistake to take their opposition lightly as no other team has scored more goals playing at home than FC Goa.
  • 18:21 (IST)Oct 28, 2019

    Re-match of last season's final!

    The last time when these two teams faced each other was in the final of Indian Super League 2018-19. Bengaluru FC's Rahul Bheke scored a late winner deep into the extra time to hand his side their first ISL title victory. 
  • 18:15 (IST)Oct 28, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to out live blog of an exciting Indian Super League match between defending champions Bengaluru FC and FC Goa. 
