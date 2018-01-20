Indian Super League: Pune FC Outclass ATK 3-0

Hosts Pune City put up a dominating performance as they outclassed defending champions ATK 3-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Saturday. Adil Khan (32nd), Diego Carlos (59th) and Rohit Kumar (77th) scored for Pune as they bounced back in style from their lose against Chennaiyin FC in the last match. With this win, Pune kept their hopes alive of reaching the knockout stage as they are firmly placed at the third spot with 19 points, one behind second-placed Chennaiyin FC and two points behing Bengaluru FC.

It was Adil Khan, who drew the first blood for Pune when he jumped over all his markers and found the back of the net with a solid header after Marcelinho took a curling corner kick.

At the stroke of an hour, Diego Carlos doubled the lead when he ran down with a brilliant solo effort and dribbled past one defender and found the back of the goal post with a brilliant shot from the edge of the box.

Rohit Kumar put the final nail on ATK's coffin with a stunning goal from the edge of the box after being fed by Sarthak Golui, who dribbled past Taylor.