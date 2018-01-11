 
Indian Super League

Indian Super League: Manuel Lanzarote's Double Strike Sinks Jamshedpur FC

Updated: 11 January 2018 22:43 IST

After this win, FC Goa have collected 16 points from nine matches, the same as Pune City but are placed behind them in fourth place. While Jamshedpur FC remained on 10 points from nine matches and are placed seventh.

Manuel Lanzarote celebrates after scoring a goal against Jamshedpur FC. © Twitter

Manuel Lanzarote scored a goal in each half to guide FC Goa to a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League on Thursday. FC Goa, who controlled the proceedings in both the sessions, scored by Lanzarote (45+1, 60th). Jamshedpur FC, who defended well to deny the home team an early lead, pulled one back in the 54th minute through Trindade Matheus Goncalves. With today's win, FC Goa have collected 16 points from nine matches, the same as Pune City but are placed behind them in fourth place. While Jamshedpur FC remained on 10 points from nine matches and are placed seventh.

FC Goa, who needed a win to stay among the first four, controlled the proceedings with fluid passes.

Eduardo Debia Pelaez and Ahmed Jahouh combined well in the midfield and orchestrated the moves with delicate passes but the rival defence stood firm.

Ferran Corominas, who is the leading scorer with nine goals, had an opportunity to strike but he was in two minds as he directed a weak shot straight to keeper Subrata Paul in the 19th minute.

On the other hand, the visitors did well to keep their defence intact against free-flowing Goans and came up with a couple of counter moves.

They early took the lead when striker Azuka Izu, who got the better of the rival defender inside the box,  essayed a powerful shot that missed the target narrowly.

FC Goa kept on probing even as they found the rival defence a tough nut to crack.

Goa finally got rewarded in the 42nd minute when Brandon Fernandes, who played a one-to-one pass with Lanzarote, was brought down by defender Andre Bikey inside the box and referee Venkatesh awarded a penalty.

Lanzarote Bruno took the penalty beating the keeper on his left but the referee disallowed the goal. In the re-take, he shot in the same direction to give FC Goa 1-0 lead at halftime.

The Goan defence, which looked fragile to the long ball, was found wanting in the 54th minute when the opposition restored parity.

Stunned by the goal, F C Goa retaliated and Coro, who dribbled a couple of rival defenders, essayed a firm right-footer that missed the target narrowly. But soon after this close miss, FC Goa again took the lead in the 60th minute. Brandon Fernandes from the right split the rival defence with a perfect through pass to Lanzarote who curled the ball past the rival keeper Subrata Paul.

Highlights
  • FC Goa are placed in fourth place with 16 points
  • Jamshedpur FC remained on 10 points from nine matches
  • Manuel Lanzarote scored a brace for FC Goa
ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Bengaluru FC 9 6 0 3 18
2 Chennaiyin FC 9 5 2 2 17
3 FC Pune City 9 5 1 3 16
4 FC Goa 9 5 1 3 16
5 Mumbai City FC 9 4 2 3 14
6 Kerala Blasters FC 9 2 5 2 11
7 Jamshedpur FC 9 2 4 3 10
8 ATK 8 2 3 3 9
9 NorthEast United FC 8 2 1 5 7
10 Delhi Dynamos FC 9 1 1 7 4
