The legendary Bhaichung Bhutia on Saturday said that the Indian Premier League can be the "biggest example" for the AIFF to organise the country's top-tier league on its own, after the Supreme Court approved the football governing body's draft constitution. As per the apex court order, India's top-tier football league can no longer be owned or managed by private players and the All India Football Federation will have to take the sole ownership of the product. Bhutia said while it will be a challenge for the AIFF, a collective effort will be required for the league to be organised.

"I think it's a challenge because (when) we started the ISL with FSDL, somebody had to come in and do it because I don't think at that time the All India Football Federation was ready for it," Bhutia told PTI in an exclusive interview, during the trophy launch of Sports for Life's Football League Season 2 here.

"They've done it for 10 years now. The Supreme Court ruling has said that it has to come to AIFF. I don't know how it's going to work out, but I think it's important that AIFF will have to work with all the stakeholders - from ISL clubs to including the FSDL to television rights.

"Everybody should come together and make sure the league can be organised. (The) IPL is one of the biggest examples of how (the) BCCI has been able to create (the) IPL and organise it, so if we can copy that kind of model, have everybody working together," Bhutia said.

The former India captain said the AIFF will need support from other stakeholders, including the FSDL, after the SC ruling.

"It's going to be very, very difficult. But since it's a ruling of the Supreme Court, maybe the federation is going to try and take a chance. But they will require the support of a lot of them, including FSDL as well," he said.

Bhutia remarked that since the country's independence, it is for the first time that the AIFF general body will have former players who will finally be able to contribute in the governance of the game.

"It's a very, very welcome step because since (our) independence in 1947, I don't think any federations have (had) this kind of representation in terms of sportsperson, players, ex-footballers," he said.

"If you look from the state to district level associations, it becomes very difficult for a lot of ex-footballers to go and contribute in terms of administration. A lot of them go into coaching, but even in terms of organisation (and) administration, it becomes very difficult to get into that system." Bhutia cited example of French legend Michel Platini as an administrator.

"It's very important because there are a lot of players who can contribute. I'm not saying every player is going to be able to contribute (or) every player is going to be a great president - that is not a guarantee," he said.

"One of the biggest examples is Michel Platini, who was president for France (football body), then went on to do the presidency for European Football Federation (UEFA). He went on to do a great job," he said.

Asked if he would be a candidate when the AIFF elections are held next year in September, Bhutia said it is crucial to have right people in the national football governing body who do not take up the roles for the sake of just holding a position.

"I don't know, because now it's a welcome (situation) for all the players to be part of the governing body as well as the executive committee. For all of us, including me, the first priority is to bring in the right people within the federation and within the state as well," he said.

"If you have the right people with knowledge, with passion and really wanting to take football forward, I think it's possible. I don't want to talk about the past, but there have been a lot of people who have just been there because of the position," said Bhutia who lost the presidential election in 2022.

Bhutia reiterated his observation that Khalid Jamil, his former teammate, should produce consistent performances as India's head coach.

"It's a start for him. It's going to be difficult, challenging, but I wish him luck. He's taken the team right now where we've got a set of qualifiers which we had a few bad results. But my only suggestion or hope is that he gets results consistently," Bhutia added.

