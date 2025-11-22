India vs South Africa ODI And T20I Squads Announcement Live Updates: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors are set to announce the squads for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa. India will play three ODIs and a T20I series of five matches against the Proteas. The focus will be on the availability of Shubman Gill, who missed the second Test due to a neck injury. His presence or absence for the white-ball series will also give a better idea of the injury he has sustained. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a spleen laceration during the Sydney ODI against Australia last month, is also set to miss major chunk of action.
BCCI's update on Gill's injury
"Team India captain Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa, has been ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati. Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play,” said BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia in a statement on Friday, November 21.
“He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. He travelled to Guwahati on 19th November, 2025. Unfortunately, he was not fully fit to feature in the 2nd Test and will head to Mumbai for further assessment of his injury. Rishabh Pant will lead the team in the 2nd Test in Gill's absence," he added.
Focus also on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
It is worth noting that veteran cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are active only in the ODI format for India, will also be back in the international arena. The duo will receive a lot of focus as fans eagerly wait for them to step onto the ground again.
Will Shubman Gill play South Africa white-ball series?
India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata game against South Africa in the longest format. The injury ruled him out of the second Test that is being played in Guwahati currently. Gill's participation in the ODIs vs South Africa remains in doubt.
