India vs South Africa Live Updates, 2nd Test Day 4: India's bowling unit, spearheaded by star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, is aiming for early breakthroughs on Day 4 of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. The Proteas are firmly in control, with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton building a formidable partnership. Their primary focus now is to set a massive target for Team India. Earlier on Day 3, India looked completely out of answers against a disciplined South African bowling attack. The hosts struggled against a sensational spell from Marco Jansen, who claimed six wickets. As a result, India conceded a huge first-innings lead of 288 runs. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs South Africa second Test Day 4
India vs South Africa Live: 5 runs off the over
Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram are forming a good partnership and scoring valuable runs for South Africa. In the previous over of Mohammed Siraj, the duo scored five runs, which included a boundary from Markram.
SA 49/0 (15 overs)
Ind vs SA, 2nd Test Live Score: FOUR
FOUR!!! Ryan Rickelton hits a brilliant boundary on Jasprit Bumrah's delivery. Rickelton makes a good use of the pace as the ball touches the thick inside edge and goes past the leg stump. A terrific shot from the Proteas star.
SA 42/0 (13 overs)
India vs South Africa Live: Sundar comes in
As we were discussing Rishabh Pant's strategy of using the pacers, he suddenly brings in spinner Washington Sundar. This seems like a bizarre move, as Sundar has yet to take a wicket in the entire series, and relying on him at such a crucial juncture could backfire. However, the spotlight remains firmly on Bumrah, as India desperately need a breakthrough.
SA 35/0 (11 overs)
India vs South Africa Live: Clear strategy from Pant
As India are desperate for wickets, skipper Rishabh Pant makes his strategy clear. He unleashes all-pace attack to make the most of the moisture in the morning session. After Jasprit Bumrah, Pant handed over the ball to Mohammed Siraj, who conceded a boundary and two runs in his first over.
SA 33/0 (10 overs)
Ind vs SA, 2nd Test Live Score: Good start from Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah delivers a good first over and concedes just a single. The duo of Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram is also showing a cautious approach and assessing the conditions. They will be aiming for a boundary in the upcoming overs.
SA 27/0 (9 overs)
Ind vs SA, 2nd Test Live Score: We are underway
Play on Day 4 of the second Test between India and South Africa finally begins. For South Africa, Ryan and Aiden Markram have started the proceedings. The duo aims to take their stand deeper and help the Proteas maintain their dominance in the game. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah will be bowling the first over of the day. Let's play!!
India vs South Africa Live: Here's what Sundar said about the pitch
Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar said that the Guwahati pitch for the ongoing India vs South Africa Test is a "very good" batting wicket and is not a track where you can you can contain runs for too long.
"It wasn't a snake pit or whatever you may call it. It's a very good wicket. It's a true wicket. Not many days you'll get to bat on such tracks, especially in India," said Sundar.
India vs South Africa Live: Big test for Pant
Rishabh Pant, who became India's 38th Test captain after replacing an injured Shubman Gill, is under the scanner. After India lost the opening Test, they are now on the verge of losing the two-match series. This loss will put a big stain on Pant's career as as Test captain.
India vs South Africa Live: All eyes on Bumrah
Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be in focus on Day 4 of the second Test against South Africa. Despite getting only two wickets in the first innings, Bumrah has the potential of dominating the game and will be eager to do so in this innings. Apart from him, India also rely on spinner Kuldeep Yadav's talent.
Ind vs SA, 2nd Test Live Score: India's WTC final spot in danger
India are on the verge of getting whitewashed in the two-match Test series against South Africa. This loss will severely dent their chances of reaching the World Test Championship 2027 final. Currently, India are at the fourth spot in the WTC points table, with 54.17 win percentage. On the other hand, WTC 2025 winners South Africa are at the second spot.
Ind vs SA, 2nd Test Live Score: Here's what Jansen said after Day 3
"There’s obviously nice pace and bounce in the wicket. Not a lot of nip or swing, a little bit here at the end. Once we saw there was a bit of bounce and better pace in the wicket, we tried to utilize that. (Contributing in all departments) I just want to be like you, Shaun. Obviously a good day for the chaps and for myself in particular," said Marco Jansen.
India vs South Africa Live: Marco - The destroyer
Tall pacer Marco Jansen turned out to be the best performer as he took six wickets and broke the backbone of India's batting unit. Resulting which, the Proteas were able to bundle out India at 201.
India vs South Africa Live: India's massive batting collapse
In India's first innings, only Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 off 97 balls) and Washington Sundar (48 off 92 balls) could contribute substantially as the home team suffered a batting collapse after starting the day at 9 for no loss. Four Indian wickets tumbled in the opening session, reaching 102 for 4 at tea. Three more Indian batters fell in the second session.
India vs South Africa Live: SA lead by 314 runs
At Stumps on Day 3, South Africa's score read 26/0 with Ryan Rickelton (13*) and Aiden Markram (12*) standing unbeaten. Currently, the Proteas lead by 314 runs and are in the driver's seat.
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 4 of the second Test between India and South Africa from Guwahati. The visitors, South Africa, are in absolute control of the game, with their lead reading 314 going into the 4th day's play. The Proteas can be expected to declare later today if Indians fail to bowl them out early. The situation does put India head coach Gautam Gambhir and stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant in a fix.