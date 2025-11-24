Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar said that the Guwahati pitch for the ongoing India vs South Africa Test is a "very good" batting wicket and is not a track where you can you can contain runs for too long.

"It wasn't a snake pit or whatever you may call it. It's a very good wicket. It's a true wicket. Not many days you'll get to bat on such tracks, especially in India," said Sundar.