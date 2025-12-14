India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Updates: India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the third T20I of the five-match series on Sunday in Dharamsala. In a big change, Jasprit Bumrah has been replaced by Harshit Rana in India's Playing XI. Bumrah misses out the game due to "personal reasons", informed Suryakumar at the toss. In another change, the hosts roped in Kuldeep Yadav, dropping Axar Patel, who is unwell. The series is currently levelled 1-1 after the Proteas registered a 51-run victory in the second T20I in Mullanpur. (Live Scorecard)
IND vs SA Score, 3rd T20I Updates, straight from Dharamsala:
India vs South Africa LIVE: Here are the Playing XIs -
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.
South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.
India vs South Africa LIVE: SA "pretty excited" to play in Dharamsala
"Very cold, it's a beautiful venue. It was a good response. It was nice to see that. Tonight it's important to perform. It's a challenge. We'll have to asses the condiitions up front. Hopefully we get a good score. We have played a couple of games here, the boys are pretty excited. We have three changes tonight," said South Africa captain Aiden Markram.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Bumrah out due to "personal reasons"
"We're going to bowl first. It's been a good wicket all weekend and I don't think it'll change much, but there is a little bit of dew already and we feel it might get heavier later on. So, we're happy to bowl first. It's a wonderful place, wonderful people, and a fantastic ground. Hopefully when we bat and bowl, we can give everyone some good entertainment. Every game is important. The way they played in the second game showed the beauty of this sport. What matters most is how you come back, and that's what we want to do tonight, play our best game, enjoy ourselves, and be fearless. If we stay switched on for all three hours, that will be key for us. It looks like a good pitch. We've made two forced changes. Axar Patel misses out as he's unwell, and Jasprit Bumrah misses out due to personal reasons back home. Harshit Rana comes in, and Kuldeep Yadav comes in," said Suryakumar Yadav after toss.
India vs South Africa LIVE: India win toss!
India captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in third T20I in Dharamsala.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Pressure on Suryakumar Yadav?
Suryakumar Yadav scored his last T20I fifty 20 innings back. Since, then he has performed poorly. The Indian captain will also be under pressure tonight. Including this game, India have just eight matches left before the T20 World Cup next year. They have very little time to get things right.
IND vs SA LIVE: Shubman Gill aims for a return to form
The countdown to save his place in the playing XI begins for a beleaguered Shubman Gill, who is likely to get three matches against South Africa to prove his worth before the Indian team management switches to a 'Plan B' ahead of the T20 World Cup, starting in six weeks.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Have a look at squads -
India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, NT Tilak Verma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Ottniel Baartman, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde.
Welcome to the live blog of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I in Dharamsala! With the series locked at 1–1, tonight’s match promises to be decisive. Here's everything you need as we build up to the action.