"We're going to bowl first. It's been a good wicket all weekend and I don't think it'll change much, but there is a little bit of dew already and we feel it might get heavier later on. So, we're happy to bowl first. It's a wonderful place, wonderful people, and a fantastic ground. Hopefully when we bat and bowl, we can give everyone some good entertainment. Every game is important. The way they played in the second game showed the beauty of this sport. What matters most is how you come back, and that's what we want to do tonight, play our best game, enjoy ourselves, and be fearless. If we stay switched on for all three hours, that will be key for us. It looks like a good pitch. We've made two forced changes. Axar Patel misses out as he's unwell, and Jasprit Bumrah misses out due to personal reasons back home. Harshit Rana comes in, and Kuldeep Yadav comes in," said Suryakumar Yadav after toss.