"67m and 65m square boundaries, the straight boundary is at 75m. This pitch is being used for the first time in international cricket after being re-laid in 2023. It looks good, a few cracks, but there's enough grass cover to keep it binded. It's very hard and it should play nicely. Will it crumble under the footholes and help spin going further? The pitch was relaid with Cuttack black / Orissa black which suggests that there should be more carry and bounce when compared to the previous wicket. It should be a good batting surface, but dew could play a big factor. It would make sense to chase here, reckon Deep Dasgupta and Shaun Pollock, in their pitch report.