India vs South Africa 1st ODI, Live Updates: India are all set to take on South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Ranchi. The hosts will be coming to this series after facing a humiliating 0-2 white wash in the Test series against the Proteas. In this series, India will be led by KL Rahul as skipper Shubman Gill suffered a horrific neck injury during the 1st Test and was ruled out. However, the biggest talking point of this series is the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are now just active in the ODI format. The duo was last seen in the ODIs against Australia in October. (Live Scorecard)
India vs South Africa Live: Markram to lead SA
Ohh!!! Few minutes before the toss, it has been revealed that the Proteas will be led by Aiden Markram today in the first ODI against India in Ranchi.
India vs South Africa Live: Pitch report
"67m and 65m square boundaries, the straight boundary is at 75m. This pitch is being used for the first time in international cricket after being re-laid in 2023. It looks good, a few cracks, but there's enough grass cover to keep it binded. It's very hard and it should play nicely. Will it crumble under the footholes and help spin going further? The pitch was relaid with Cuttack black / Orissa black which suggests that there should be more carry and bounce when compared to the previous wicket. It should be a good batting surface, but dew could play a big factor. It would make sense to chase here, reckon Deep Dasgupta and Shaun Pollock, in their pitch report.
India vs South Africa Live: Rohit's return to Ranchi
Incidentally, it was at this very JSCA Stadium back in 2013 that Rohit Sharma was first backed as a full-time opener -- a defining moment that transformed not only his white-ball career but also India's 50-over outlook for years. More than a decade later, the 37-year-old walks into Ranchi again, this time seeking a different kind of revival as India attempt to rebuild after losing the home Test series. For India, the ODI series comes in the shadow of the T20 World Cup at home next year, a tournament that will invariably dictate selection priorities.
India vs South Africa Live: Under-fire Gambhir
Head coach Gautam Gambhir, too, enters this series under scrutiny though his job is not under threat since his contract runs till 2027 World Cup. His tactical calls and team selections were questioned after the Test setback -- his second major failure since taking charge. This ODI series is an important opportunity for Gambhir to stabilise the narrative and showcase clarity in India's white-ball direction.
India vs South Africa Live: Return of Rohit-Kohli
India will look to address several lingering selection puzzles when they take on South Africa on Sunday in the first ODI where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the set-up for a short audition that could well shape their 2027 World Cup fate.
India vs South Africa Live: Most sixes in ODIs
Batters With Most Sixes In ODI Cricket:
1. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan): 351 sixes
2. Rohit Sharma (India): 349 sixes
3. Chris Gayle (West Indies): 331 sixes
4. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka): 270 sixes
5. MS Dhoni (India): 229 sixes
India vs South Africa Live: Rohit eyes world record
Rohit Sharma is all set to rewrite the record books in ODI cricket as India take on South Africa in the first ODI. Needing just three more maximums to secure the title of the format's most prolific six-hitter, Rohit stands right on the cusp of history. The India opener currently stands a mere two sixes shy of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who currently leads the chart with a formidable tally of 351 sixes.
